Combination skin: Common challenges and ways to deal with it

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jul 04, 2021, 10:21 pm

Combination skin is a combination of dry and oily skin that requires extra care

The combination skin type is the one where some areas of your skin are dry and a few others are oily. While there are set routines when it comes to dealing with oily and dry skin separately, it can get pretty difficult when you have combination skin. Here, we have listed ways to determine combination skin type and tips to deal with it.

Acne and dryness

Apply specific masks, if you have acne and dry patches

The most common challenge faced by people with combination skin is having acne breakouts and dry patches at the same time. For this, try spot-treating your face with two different masks once a week. Apply a clay mask on your T-zone to absorb the extra oil and a moisturizing mask on the dry patches. You will notice that the skin feels more balanced.

Moisturizers

Use a moisturizer that contains mattifying ingredients

The way a moisturizer feels on your skin can be extremely annoying when you have a combination skin type. While the dry areas like your cheeks will feel soft and supple, the T-zone could feel like an oil well. To balance this issue, opt for moisturizers that have mattifying ingredients like salicylic acid and hydrators like glycerin and hyaluronic acid.

T-zone

If your T-zone shines according to weather, use blotting paper

Does your T-zone shine according to the weather? A common challenge faced by those with combination skin types is that their T-zone will appear shinier in summers or around mid-noon even on normal days. For this, it is best to carry blotting papers or oil-absorbing sheets when you step out. These sheets will help in absorbing the excess oil and balance the skin.

Exfoliate

Exfoliate your skin regularly

Exfoliating the skin is important for all skin types and especially for those with combination types. Exfoliation opens up and clears clogged pores in the oily parts of the face while removing dead skin and flakes from dry areas. Chemical exfoliators are a better pick than granular scrubs for those with the combination skin type. However, it is important to not over-exfoliate the skin.