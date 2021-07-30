Home / News / Lifestyle News / Simple ways to cut your own hair like a pro
Simple ways to cut your own hair like a pro

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 03:41 pm
Simple ways to cut your own hair like a pro
Cutting your hair at home is a simple process and all you will need is a pair of scissors

The lockdown has forced most of us to grow out our hair to unreasonable lengths. But, managing them is no easy task. Cutting your own hair at home may seem like a ridiculous idea, but truth be told, it isn't as hard or fussy as you think. Read on for DIY ways to cut your hair and trust us, you won't regret this!

In this article
Curly hair

Cutting curly hair is easier than you think

Firstly, untangle your hair and separate a section of your mane for bangs. Let it fall on your face and tie back the remaining sections of the hair. Keeping your eye line as a reference, trim the bangs. Remember to cut the hair below eye level if your hair is too curly. Unclip the remaining sections and follow the point-cut method (explained later).

Unicorn cut

Try the unicorn cut if you have long hair

The unicorn haircut is one of the easiest ways to chop long hair. Tie your hair into a ponytail before the crown of your head and secure it with an elastic band. Next, take another band and tie it at the length where you want to cut the hair. Hold your ponytail straight up and cut it just above the second band.

Blunt cut

Blunt cut: Simple and quick, would only need some bands

Divide the hair into two sections in the front, and two at the back. Tie them all with elastic bands. Next, like the unicorn method, use four more bands and tie each section at the length you want to cut your hair. Cut the hair just above the second band. Cut the other three sections by using the first section as a reference.

Split ends

Want to eliminate split ends? Try this

Remove knots, and clip your hair after parting them into small sections. Now, take a small section of the hair and hold your scissors vertically. Using short snips, cut the ends of your hair. This is known as the point-cut method. After you're done, check for any split ends in the section. If not, clip it up and follow the same with other sections.

