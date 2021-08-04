#HealthBytes: A few tips to eat healthy while saving money

Aug 04, 2021

Healthy eating need not be expensive and can be done with proper planning

If you think that eating healthy is equivalent to an increase in expenses, you are wrong. In fact, healthy eating is simple, can be done on a budget and requires just about the right amount of planning for preparing the meals in advance. Read on for a few easy tips to follow to have nutritious meals even if you are on a tight budget.

Meal planning

First step: Plan your meals in advance

Planning your meal is a great way to save money. At the beginning of every week, make meal plans for the next seven days and list down everything you need to prepare those meals. Make sure to check your cabinets so that you purchase only those items that you don't have. This is an excellent method to make use of everything you have.

Basics

Buy all the basics, like dried beans, lentils, in bulk

Buying your groceries in bulk can save you a lot of money. Dried beans and lentils are excellent for your health and can also be safely stored for up to two years. Oats are another healthy option that have a long shelf life. As for vegetables and fruits, make a list at the beginning of every week and stock on what is required.

Frozen veggies

Frozen veggies are easier to cook and last longer

Frozen vegetables are easier to prepare than fresh ones and they tend to last longer when stored in the refrigerator. In fact, there is evidence (although contradictory) that vegetables like broccoli, spinach and peas are healthier when purchased frozen. Further, frozen vegetables are just the right choice for budget shoppers as they often cost about half as much as fresh vegetables.

Shopping

Do not shop when you are hungry

Shopping when you're hungry leads you to grab unhealthy food. In fact, studies suggest that shoppers who are hungry tend to make unhealthier food choices and are inclined toward purchasing high-calorie foods. This means that when you're hungry, you may load up your cart with a lot more food than what your body really needs. This inevitably leads to more expenditure and poorer nutrition.