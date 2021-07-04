No time to doll up? Tips for polished, well-groomed look

We all often find ourselves in scenarios where we have to head out to meetings or parties in a jiffy. This would mean that you have no time for elaborate makeup and hair sessions or to choose from the many outfits. For such situations when you're in the nick of time, we've listed a few tips that will help you look polished and well-groomed.

Face makeup

You can quickly brighten your face with these easy steps

For those days when you have no time for elaborate makeup, these steps will take less than ten minutes to complete. On your face, dab some sunscreen followed by a BB cream or CC cream based on your skin type. Next, quickly fill in the brows and brush them. Applying eyeliner is optional. Finally, apply lip balm followed by your regular lip color.

Hairdos

Master hairdos that can be done in no time

There's no harm in learning a quick hairdo for those days when we have just about the right time to grab our bags and head out. You'll easily find YouTube tutorials for hairdos and hairstyles that can be done in less than five minutes. Learning at least two of them will give you an option to choose what suits you best at the time.

Clothes

Invest in wrinkle-resistant fabrics like cashmere and polyester

When you are in a rush to go out, chances are you don't have the time to iron your clothes. For such times, invest in non-iron dresses or clothes that you can quickly wear. While shopping for the outfits, you may look for fabrics like cashmere, wool, and polyester that are wrinkle-resistant compared to cotton, rayon, and silk, which tend to crease easily.

Accessories

Wear one item that makes you feel confident enough

When you don't have the time to accessorize based on your outfit, reach out for that one item that elevates your overall look. This can be your watch, sunglasses, favorite perfume, or a chic bag that goes with all your outfits. Lastly, always remember that your confidence is something that can make or break your look. Wear it with a smile!