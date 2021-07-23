Home / News / Lifestyle News / A few tips to maintain the right posture while sitting
A few tips to maintain the right posture while sitting

A few tips to maintain the right posture while sitting
Maintaining the right seating posture is important to avoid injuries

Most of our jobs demand us to be at our desks throughout the day and this can increase our risks of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, back injury etc. While it is practically impossible to shift jobs to one that involves walking around or being active, it is possible to minimize the impact of sitting by opting for the right posture. Know more.

In this article
Adjust

Here's how you can adjust your body

To know what the right position for you is, firstly, sit at the edge of the chair. Next, roll your shoulders and neck forward and slowly pull your head and shoulders up into a tall sitting position. Push your lower back forward and hold for several seconds. Release your body slightly and now, you are sitting in a good posture.

Body weight

Ensure that your body weight is spread evenly on hips

After sitting correctly, it is important to support your body properly to avoid back and neck pain. For this, ensure that your body weight is evenly spread across your hips. It is also important to position your knees at right angles with the floor and keep your feet on the ground. If you can't reach the ground, use ergonomic foot rests for posture alignment.

Screen position

Position the screen at eye level while working

While using a computer or laptop, place the screen at arm's length from you and adjust the screen position to your eye level. The best way to do this is by placing a stack of books below the computer screen. It is also important to keep your wrists straight while using a mouse to avoid muscle strain and fatigue.

Break

Take necessary breaks to avoid pain

Maintaining the right posture while sitting for long periods of time can be a hard task. Moreover, sitting continuously can also reduce blood circulation in the body. To avoid this, take a small break every half an hour to stand up and move away from your desk. You may also consider stretching your arms and neck during breaks to prevent stiffness.

