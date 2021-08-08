Home / News / Lifestyle News / Want perfect curls? Get them easily done using your straightener
Lifestyle

Want perfect curls? Get them easily done using your straightener

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 03:40 pm
Want perfect curls? Get them easily done using your straightener
Some easy hacks to get those perfect curls

Curly hair is a dream for every straight-haired damsel, but getting those perfect locks can be a tricky affair. While investing in hair curlers is a sure shot way to achieve the curls, what if we told you that you can achieve the same with your hair straightener? Read on for a few easy hacks that will land you with perfect curls.

In this article
Basic curls

This is how to get basic curls using flat iron

Section your hair into smaller portions, take a portion of the hair, and begin like how you would normally straighten the hair (top-down). Now, when you reach the portion from where you want the curl to begin, rotate the straightener about 180 degrees, hold and release. Repeat the same for every section of the hair for breezy, elegant-looking curls.

Beach curls

The easy way to get wavy beach curls

Section the hair about an inch away from each other. Beginning at the root, form an "S" shape with the section and clamp it tightly with the straightener so that curls are formed. You will be able to make two or three such curls in each section. Repeat the same for all sections of the hair and set the hair using a texturizer spray.

Bouncy curls

You can achieve bouncy curls with a straightener, too

Start an inch away from the roots, hold the straightener vertically and move down a section. Now, twist the iron away from the face. Use tension and glide it halfway down the length of the hair. For the remaining length of the hair, use light tension and glide down the iron. Repeating this twice on the same section will give you super bouncy curls.

Braids

No time for elaborate curls? Try this simple braid hack

While the above curling techniques require some time and an ample amount of patience, you can try this easy hack if you don't have much time. All you have to do is, braid your hair tightly and press the flat iron on top of the braid several times. When you open the braid, you will be left with perfect beach waves.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Top reasons why you should give fascia stretching a try

Latest News

Interesting facts about India's Olympic gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra

Sports

'Bigg Boss OTT' premiere: Here's all you need to know

Entertainment

MG Gloster's 7-seater Savvy model to be launched tomorrow

Auto

#DealOfTheDay: OnePlus 9 5G is available with Rs. 4,000 off

Technology

'Listen to us': Opposition to Modi before Parliament Session concludes

Politics

Latest Lifestyle News

Post COVID-19: Here's what you should eat for healthy recovery

Lifestyle

Is giloy harmful for the liver? An expert weighs in

Lifestyle

Hate squats? Try these lower body exercises instead

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Here's why drinking coconut water is good for you

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Yoga poses to help relax your stressful mind

Lifestyle

Features

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle

Working From Home: Tips to maintain health and wellness

Lifestyle

Want to become a morning person? Follow these simple tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Received your first COVID-19 shot? Learn about its aftercare

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Related News

Apply masks made of chia seeds to get dense hair

Lifestyle

Washing hair with milk: Benefits and how to do it

Lifestyle

Too much hair loss? Here's how curry leaves can help

Lifestyle

Home manicure: Steps to follow to get salon-like nails

Lifestyle

Lifestyle News

COVID toes: Causes, symptoms, and everything you should know

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Have these foods to naturally increase your stamina

Lifestyle

Chickenpox: These remedies will help lighten and fade chickenpox scars

Lifestyle

Monsoon diet: Top reasons to eat fresh dates this season

Lifestyle

Have large pores on the skin? These remedies can help

Lifestyle