A step-by-step manual to using a pumice stone

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Jun 20, 2021, 11:26 pm
Here's a step-by-step manual to using a pumice stone

Pumice stones are formed during volcanic events when the lava and water mix together. They have a stony texture to them and are used as a mechanical exfoliator to remove calluses, corns, and dead skin cells. However, it is important to store and use the stone in the right way. Here is a step-by-step manual and everything you should know before using it.

In this article
Supplies

Before exfoliating, you'll need to assemble a few things

To exfoliate your feet and hands with a pumice stone, you need half a bucket of warm, soapy water, a soft towel, a moisturizing cream/lotion, and a bristled brush to clean the stone. You may also add a few drops of oil to the warm water. For exfoliating your face, elbows, or knees, it is best to use the stone in the shower.

Step #1

After soaking, gently massage using the pumice stone

Begin by soaking the target area in soapy water for 10 minutes. Now, pat the area dry using a towel. Next, using a wet pumice stone, rub the area in a circular motion with light pressure. You will notice dry skin flakes peeling off. Continue massaging lightly till you can feel the skin has turned soft. Do this for two or three minutes.

Step #2

It is important to clean and airdry the stone

Once your skin feels soft, wash the area properly and pat it dry. Apply a moisturizer to finish off. Next, clean your pumice stone under running water, using a bristle brush and some soap. This will help clear any dirt on its surface and prevent the growth of bacteria. Lastly, airdry the stone and store it in a dry place.

Benefits

Using a pumice stone is beneficial in many ways

Gently massaging your feet or fingertips affected by corns and calluses using pumice stones will help remove the dead skin from them. Thus, reducing their size and causing less friction and pain. Massaging the body with pumice improves blood circulation and helps in restoring the skin's natural texture. Regularly massaging the feet with pumice is the best way to relieve cracked heels as well.

