Apply masks made of chia seeds to get dense hair

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 06:37 pm

Applying a hair mask made of chia seeds will ensure healthy hair growth

For many, chia seeds are an important part of their healthy diet and weight loss regime. That's because chia is highly nutritious. But you'll be surprised to know that these tiny seeds are excellent for your hair as well. In fact, chia seeds can not only be consumed, but you can also make a quick hair mask to nourish your mane externally. Here's more.

Strong hair

Strengthens hair follicles and aids in hair growth

The reason why chia seeds are good for your hair is because they are rich in various vitamins and minerals. These seeds are also rich in L-lysine and phosphorus, both of which are known to strengthen the hair follicles and reduce breakage. Further, chia seeds also contain high levels of essential amino acids that help in reducing hair fall and aid in hair growth.

Shiny hair

Adds a healthy shine to the hair

UV rays damage your hair to a great extent. Being a good source of zinc, chia seeds protect the hair from environmental damage including these rays. To make the most of it, apply a chia seed hair mask once a week. This helps to produce new and healthy hair cells, and can also improve the texture and add shine to the hair.

Hair fall

Rich omega-3 content helps in reducing hair fall

A deficiency in omega-3 fatty acids is one of the main reasons for hair loss in both men and women. The fatty acids present in chia seeds help in controlling hair loss. Chia seeds are also rich in iron and regularly having a spoonful can help restore the iron levels in the body, promoting better blood circulation in the scalp and encouraging hair growth.

Hair mask

Try this chia seed hair mask to reap its benefits

To prepare the hair mask, you will need five tablespoons of coconut oil, one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, three tablespoons of organic honey and one teaspoon of chia seeds. Mix the ingredients and microwave them for 30 seconds. Next, apply the mixture to wet hair and leave it for 15 minutes. Rinse off with water, followed by your regular shampoo and conditioner.