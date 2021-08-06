Home / News / Lifestyle News / Apply masks made of chia seeds to get dense hair
Lifestyle

Apply masks made of chia seeds to get dense hair

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 06:37 pm
Apply masks made of chia seeds to get dense hair
Applying a hair mask made of chia seeds will ensure healthy hair growth

For many, chia seeds are an important part of their healthy diet and weight loss regime. That's because chia is highly nutritious. But you'll be surprised to know that these tiny seeds are excellent for your hair as well. In fact, chia seeds can not only be consumed, but you can also make a quick hair mask to nourish your mane externally. Here's more.

In this article
Strong hair

Strengthens hair follicles and aids in hair growth

The reason why chia seeds are good for your hair is because they are rich in various vitamins and minerals. These seeds are also rich in L-lysine and phosphorus, both of which are known to strengthen the hair follicles and reduce breakage. Further, chia seeds also contain high levels of essential amino acids that help in reducing hair fall and aid in hair growth.

Shiny hair

Adds a healthy shine to the hair

UV rays damage your hair to a great extent. Being a good source of zinc, chia seeds protect the hair from environmental damage including these rays. To make the most of it, apply a chia seed hair mask once a week. This helps to produce new and healthy hair cells, and can also improve the texture and add shine to the hair.

Hair fall

Rich omega-3 content helps in reducing hair fall

A deficiency in omega-3 fatty acids is one of the main reasons for hair loss in both men and women. The fatty acids present in chia seeds help in controlling hair loss. Chia seeds are also rich in iron and regularly having a spoonful can help restore the iron levels in the body, promoting better blood circulation in the scalp and encouraging hair growth.

Hair mask

Try this chia seed hair mask to reap its benefits

To prepare the hair mask, you will need five tablespoons of coconut oil, one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, three tablespoons of organic honey and one teaspoon of chia seeds. Mix the ingredients and microwave them for 30 seconds. Next, apply the mixture to wet hair and leave it for 15 minutes. Rinse off with water, followed by your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Monsoon diet: Top reasons to eat fresh dates this season

Latest News

'Cobra Kai' S04 finally gets release date, premiering this December

Entertainment

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 14: Complete report

Sports

78th Venice Film Festival: Picking nine of our favorite flicks

Entertainment

How to watch field hockey? Here is a useful guide

Sports

'Marjaawaan' song review: Akshay Kumar-Vaani's chemistry looks forced on screen

Entertainment

Latest Lifestyle News

Is giloy harmful for the liver? An expert weighs in

Lifestyle

Hate squats? Try these lower body exercises instead

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Here's why drinking coconut water is good for you

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Yoga poses to help relax your stressful mind

Lifestyle

Matters of tongue: TN youth might have world's longest tongue

Lifestyle

Features

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle

Working From Home: Tips to maintain health and wellness

Lifestyle

Want to become a morning person? Follow these simple tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Received your first COVID-19 shot? Learn about its aftercare

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Related News

Washing hair with milk: Benefits and how to do it

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Beauty benefits of Kaolin clay for skin and hair

Lifestyle

Clay on the hair? The shampoo alternate you should try

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Here's why you should consume garden cress seeds

Lifestyle

HealthBytes News

#HealthBytes: How to avoid injuries while doing yoga

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Some effective remedies to get relief from stiff neck

Lifestyle

Tired eyes? Here's how you get youthful looking bright eyes

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Benefits, uses, and side-effects of exercise training masks

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Some effective kettlebell exercises for those who are beginners

Lifestyle