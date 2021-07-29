Too much hair loss? Here's how curry leaves can help

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 03:29 pm

Curry leaves can be applied to the hair in many ways

Did you know that the humble curry leaves that most of us leave behind on our plates are excellent for our hair? Rich in beta-carotene and protein, these leaves are great to prevent hair fall and can be used in several ways to restore the health of your mane. Read on to know how you can incorporate curry leaves into your hair care routine.

Hair growth

Curry leaves, gooseberry and fenugreek mix stimulates hair growth

A homemade paste made using a handful of curry leaves, amla and fenugreek, when applied regularly, helps in stimulating hair growth. To make the paste, grind the ingredients nicely, all the while adding water for smooth consistency. Store in a container. Apply the paste to the scalp and leave it for 30 minutes. Rinse it off with water without using shampoo.

Hair fall

Applying coconut oil warmed using curry leaves reduces hair fall

Take some coconut oil in a small pan and add 10 to 12 curry leaves. Heat the oil on a low flame until the leaves blacken at the edges. Cool the oil and once lukewarm, gently massage it onto the scalp. Leave it for at least an hour before washing it with a mild shampoo. Do this twice a week to reduce hair fall.

Premature graying

The leaves are also believed to prevent premature graying

Premature graying of the hair can be due to various reasons and applying curry leaves may help in avoiding it. Take about 15 curry leaves and boil them in two cups of water till it reduces to half a cup. Blend the leaves into a paste, mix it with coconut oil and massage it on the scalp. Wash your hair after an hour.

Damaged hair

If damaged hair, curry leaves can help reverse them

Heat three tablespoons of coconut oil and add 10 curry leaves when hot. Turn off the heat when the oil splutters. Cool and apply the strained oil to the entire length of the hair. Put on a shower cap and leave it on overnight. Wash off with a mild shampoo. Doing this twice a week is a great way to reverse hair damage.