Washing hair with milk: Benefits and how to do it

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 06:42 pm

Milk has a host of nutrients that can benefit the hair and skin

If, like me, you thought that Cleopatra bathed in milk for no good reason, you are mistaken. Rich in vitamins and minerals, milk is great for both skin and hair. Unlike other haircare products, it has no side effects and adding this white drink to your hair care routine is bound to give you a lot of benefits. Read on to know more.

Benefits

There's however no scientific evidence to prove benefits of milk

While there is no scientific evidence to prove the benefits of milk on the hair, anecdotal evidence suggests that washing your mane with milk will make it smoother and shinier. In addition, applying milk or milk cream can help moisturize the hair and also reduce split ends. Further, regularly washing your hair with milk is a great way to keep frizz at bay.

Hair wash

Know the right way to wash your hair using milk

Washing your hair with milk is pretty simple. Firstly, detangle your hair with a wide-toothed comb. Next, wet your hair and then wash it with undiluted milk. Leave it on for one hour for the hair to absorb its goodness. Lastly, rinse off with a mild shampoo and follow it up with a conditioner. For best results, let your hair air dry.

Hair mask

Dry hair? Apply a milk and banana mask

This might look like a recipe for a banana smoothie but in reality, this is the wonder mask that can treat your dry hair. Mix a banana and half-a-cup milk in a blender. Apply the hair mask from the root to the tip. Leave it on for almost an hour and wash it off using a mild shampoo.

Strong hair

For strong and glossy hair, try this milk-egg hair mask

Eggs make your hair strong and super shiny and when used with milk, it leaves you with a strong and lustrous mane. Whisk two eggs with half-a-cup of milk. Apply the mask on your hair and leave it on for an hour. Wash your hair with a shampoo and cold water. Do this once a week for best results.