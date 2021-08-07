Home / News / Lifestyle News / Post COVID-19: Here's what you should eat for healthy recovery
Lifestyle

Post COVID-19: Here's what you should eat for healthy recovery

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Aug 07, 2021, 12:05 am
Post COVID-19: Here's what you should eat for healthy recovery
A healthy diet rich in vitamins and nutrients helps in speedy recovery post COVID-19

While recovering from any disease, it is important to replenish the body with proteins and nutrients. For patients recovering from COVID-19, a protein-rich diet is essential to restore the lost nutrients in the body and for an adequate supply of vitamins and minerals to help in recovery. A post COVID-19 recovery diet is, therefore, extremely important for you. Here's more about it.

In this article
Nutritious food

Consume fresh and seasonal fruits daily, include nuts/seeds in diet

Your immune system may take a while to recover and get back to the normal state after a COVID-19 infection. Hence, replenishing the body with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants is integral to speed up the recovery process. Consume at least three-four servings of fresh and seasonal fruits every day. Choose healthy snacks like nuts and seeds and have at least two servings every day.

Hydration

Drink plenty of water and other fluids

Water and fluids play an integral part while a person is recovering from infection, as they help eliminate toxins from the body. Drink at least three liter of water every day. In addition, include healthy soups or buttermilk as part of at least one meal. Drinking fresh juice is another tasty way to up your fluid intake.

Protein

Having enough protein should be taken up on priority

Proteins help repair damaged tissues, maintain bone health and compensate for the muscle loss that occurred during the infection. In addition, a high protein diet can boost your energy levels and help you recover from fatigue and weakness. Pulses, legumes, eggs, milk, yogurt, cheese, fish and chicken are some of the best sources of protein which should be included in your diet.

Junk foods

Lastly, try overlooking the urge to eat junk foods

Most patients infected by the coronavirus report that their sense of taste and smell are affected. This can put you off food and staying hungry can eventually increase your craving for junk food. However, it is important to remind yourself that while the infection has left your body, recovery is the top priority and hence unhealthy foods should be kept at bay.

