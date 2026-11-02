Fancy a classic bridal look? Try these vintage hairstyles
What's the story
Vintage hairstyles can add a timeless elegance to any wedding. For brides with long hair, these styles offer a way to incorporate classic beauty into their special day. From the glamorous waves of the 1920s to the intricate updos of the Victorian era, vintage hairstyles can be both beautiful and practical. Here are five vintage wedding hairstyles that long-haired brides might consider for their big day.
#1
Glamorous 1920s waves
The 1920s were all about glamour and sophistication, and what better way to achieve that than with some finger waves?
This hairstyle is characterized by its smooth, S-shaped waves that run along the head.
Perfect for long hair, finger waves can be worn loose or pinned up for a more formal look.
Not only does this style add volume, but it also gives a vintage charm that goes well with any wedding theme.
#2
Elegant Victorian updo
Victorian updos are all about intricate braids and twists that scream elegance.
This hairstyle usually involves twisting sections of long hair into a bun or chignon at the nape of the neck.
The look can be embellished with vintage hairpins or flowers to make it even more beautiful.
Not only does this style keep hair off the face, but it also gives a regal appearance, making it ideal for formal weddings.
#3
Classic Hollywood curls
Hollywood curls are synonymous with old-school glamour, and they are ideal for brides who want to look like movie stars on their big day.
This hairstyle features large, soft curls cascading down the shoulders, giving volume and movement to long hair.
Hollywood curls can be styled with or without bangs, and they look amazing with or without accessories like tiaras or combs.
#4
Romantic Gibson Girl hairstyle
The Gibson Girl hairstyle is all about romance, with its loose buns and soft waves.
This style gives long-haired brides an effortless yet polished look by pulling back sections of hair into low side buns, while leaving some strands loose around the face.
The Gibson Girl hairstyle is perfect for outdoor weddings or vintage-themed events, where a touch of whimsy is desired.
#5
Timeless beehive hairstyle
The beehive is a classic that has stood the test of time, owing to its height and volume.
This retro-inspired look is perfect for long-haired brides wanting to make a statement.
It involves teasing the crown area and securing it with hairspray and decorative pins.
The beehive is ideal for those who love bold, eye-catching hairstyles on their big day.