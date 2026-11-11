Mango v/s kiwi: Which one is healthier?
What's the story
Mango and kiwi are two of the most popular tropical fruits, each bringing its own set of nutritional benefits. While mangoes are known for their sweetness and vibrant color, kiwis are famous for their tangy flavor and unique texture. Both fruits are packed with essential vitamins and minerals, making them a healthy addition to any diet. Let's take a look at the nutritional profiles of these fruits to see how they compare.
#1
Vitamin content comparison
Mangoes are rich in vitamin C, offering about 60% of the daily recommended intake per serving. They also provide a good amount of vitamin A, which is important for eye health.
Kiwis also shine with their vitamin C content, giving more than 70% per serving. They are also rich in vitamin K, which helps with blood clotting and bone health.
#2
Fiber content analysis
Both mangoes and kiwis are great sources of dietary fiber, which is important for digestion.
A serving of mango offers around three grams of fiber, which helps in keeping your bowel movements regular, and may help in weight management.
Kiwis provide slightly more fiber per serving at about four grams, which also helps in digestion and keeps you full.
#3
Caloric value insights
When it comes to caloric value, mangoes have a higher calorie count than kiwis owing to their natural sugars.
A serving of mango has about 60 calories, while a serving of kiwi has roughly 42 calories.
This makes kiwis a better option for those looking to cut back on calories without skimping on nutrition.
#4
Mineral content differences
Mangoes provide essential minerals like potassium and magnesium, which promote heart health by regulating blood pressure levels.
Kiwis also offer potassium but are especially high in copper, which is important for iron absorption and maintaining healthy connective tissues.
Both fruits provide unique mineral benefits that contribute to overall well-being.