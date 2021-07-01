Monsoon diet: Foods that will help boost immunity this season

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jul 01, 2021, 11:41 pm

Adding certain foods to your daily diet will help in keeping away infections during monsoons

Monsoons are here and it is that time of the year when you have to amp up your immunity to prevent infections, fever and cold. Furthermore, given the pandemic, the need to stay immune to diseases is increasingly important now than ever. Here's a list of few food items that should be made a part of your diet to keep diseases away this monsoon.

Soup

Make healthy soups a part of one meal

Making nourishing soups a part of at least one meal is a great way to boost your immunity. The key to making a healthy soup is adding seasonal vegetables or meat and flavoring it with garlic and ginger that work as an antibiotic. Pumpkin soup, chicken broth, tomato soup or mixed vegetable soup are not just healthy, they satiate the soul immensely too.

Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables fight infections and boost immunity

Cabbage, cauliflower and broccoli are cruciferous veggies that are excellent in controlling inflammation. The vegetables also have bacteria-fighting properties, and hence if consumed regularly, are effective in keeping infections at arm's length. Clean the vegetables thoroughly and incorporate them in gravies, salads, curries or stir-fries. You can also add them to your favorite soups or even make a single pot meal with them.

Nuts and seeds

Have a fistful of nuts and seeds every day

Nuts and seeds have several health benefits and irrespective of the season, they are always good at boosting immunity and fighting diseases. Having a fistful of unsalted almonds, cashews, peanuts, sunflower and pumpkin seeds during monsoons helps in keeping diseases at bay. However, it is extremely important to maintain portion control as overeating can result in digestion issues, weight gain etc.

Spices

Include immunity boosting spices in every preparation

Do you know that most of the spices that we add to our preparations are excellent immunity boosters? Turmeric, cumin, ginger, garlic, cloves, cinnamon, curry leaves, tulsi leaves, black pepper, ginger and garlic are a few of the staple pantry ingredients that should be consumed during monsoons. A concoction or tea with these ingredients is also a perfect drink for monsoons.