Mosquito repellent plants you can use to keep them away

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 05:01 pm
Mosquito repellent plants you can use to keep them away

Mosquitoes are pretty much a nightmare and even a small one in the bedroom is enough to keep you up all night. There are numerous effective mosquito repellents available in the market. However, most of them are chemically synthesized, and inhaling or applying them on the skin can have long-term side effects. Here are some easily available mosquito-repellent plants to keep away these pests.

In this article
Rosemary

The woody scent of rosemary wards away mosquitoes

The woody scent of rosemary is a great way to keep mosquitoes and insects at bay. Also, burning rosemary leaves releases a strong odor, which is pleasant to us and at the same time acts as a great deterrent when it comes to these insects. These herbs thrive in warm and humid climates and need to be potted and kept indoors during lower temperatures.

Mint

Applying crushed mint leaves is a safe mosquito-repellent for children

Mint is an easily available kitchen herb that also keeps away mosquitoes, flies, and ants. Keep potted mint leaves near your doorways and plant them in your patio to deter pests. Applying mint leaves or its oil is a safe mosquito repelling option when it comes to children. You can crush the leaves and apply them to the skin directly for a soothing effect.

Marigold

Beauty with brains: Marigolds are beauties with a purpose

Marigolds are not just for decorating your hallways but are excellently effective when it comes to shooing away bugs, pests, and especially mosquitoes. The reason being its pungent, musky smell, which acts as a huge deterrent for pests. Placing potted marigolds outside doors and windows is a smart way to dissuade mosquitoes, thrips, and other such bugs from entering your homes.

Basil

Basil is an excellent mosquito repellent in its natural form

Planting basil leaves in your kitchen garden is not just an excellent decision when it comes to seasonings, but it will also help keep away mosquitoes and other pests. These leaves need not be crushed or powdered; its natural pungent smell itself is a mosquito repellent. If you don't have the plant, use the essential oil of this herb to keep your home pest-free.

Lavender

Preventing mosquitoes is another reason you should plant lavender

There's probably very little that the magical lavender can't do. From aromatherapy to healing migraines and being used to treat fungal infections and eczema, the health benefits of lavender could go on. While the scent of this plant is soothing to us, it's a repellent for mosquitoes and flies. You can also use an oil diffuser to release its aroma and forget about mosquitoes.

