Home / News / Lifestyle News / Dry hair? These natural conditioners will control that dreaded frizz
Lifestyle

Dry hair? These natural conditioners will control that dreaded frizz

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 12:03 am
Dry hair? These natural conditioners will control that dreaded frizz
Managing dull hair can be a task but natural DIY conditioners will help smoothen the hair

Dry and damaged hair is hard to deal with and only a good conditioner can tame that dreadful frizz. While there are many varieties of products in the market to choose from, did you know that you can make your own DIY conditioners at home? Not only are these conditioners super easy to make but they are also chemical-free and cause less damage.

In this article
Coconut milk

Coconut milk deep conditioning: Let it sit for 15 minutes

To make this conditioner, you need four tablespoons of coconut milk, one tablespoon of honey, one Vitamin E capsule and a tablespoon of vegetable glycerine. Mix all the ingredients and let it sit for 15 minutes. Apply the mixture to your hair and leave it on for half an hour before rinsing off. Do this thrice a week for visible results.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera conditioner reduces hair damage and breakage

Mix four tablespoons of aloe vera gel with five drops of peppermint essential oil and keep it as is for five minutes. Wash your hair and apply the conditioner throughout the length of your mane. Let the conditioner sit for 10 minutes and rinse off with warm water. You can also add a few drops of lemon to the conditioner if you have dandruff.

Egg yolks

Egg yolks are great conditioners for dry hair

Applying eggs to your hair twice a week is a great way to obtain naturally shiny and smooth hair. To make this conditioner, all you require is egg yolks from two eggs. Beat the yolks thoroughly and leave them to froth for 10 minutes. Apply the yolks to the hair after shampooing it. Wash it after 10 minutes with cold water.

Yogurt

Yogurt helps restore the smoothness of the hair

To make this conditioner you will need three tablespoons of yogurt, one tablespoon of honey, one tablespoon of coconut oil and a few drops of peppermint essential oil. Apply the yogurt mask to wet hair and leave it on for about 15 minutes. Wash the hair with lukewarm water. Repeat this at least thrice a week for soft and smooth hair.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
#HealthBytes: Healthy foods to include in your pregnancy diet

Latest News

Next-generation SsangYong X200 SUV previewed in design sketches

Auto

Google will explain why Search users see specific results

Technology

6 cops killed in Assam-Mizoram border violence; Centre's intervention sought

India

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 3: Complete report

Sports

Priyadarshan's next is a cop thriller, not Akshay Kumar's dramedy

Entertainment

Latest Lifestyle News

Is giloy harmful for the liver? An expert weighs in

Lifestyle

Hate squats? Try these lower body exercises instead

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Here's why drinking coconut water is good for you

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Yoga poses to help relax your stressful mind

Lifestyle

Matters of tongue: TN youth might have world's longest tongue

Lifestyle

Features

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle

Working From Home: Tips to maintain health and wellness

Lifestyle

Want to become a morning person? Follow these simple tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Received your first COVID-19 shot? Learn about its aftercare

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Related News

Glycerin can address a number of hair concerns. Here's how!

Lifestyle

Unmanageable frizzy hair? These home remedies will help tame it

Lifestyle

How to cut, style, and take care of frizzy hair

Lifestyle

DIY hair masks that can treat your dry hair problems

Lifestyle

Lifestyle News

#HealthBytes: Healthy foods to include in your pregnancy diet

Lifestyle

Ways to quickly get rid of flaky skin on face

Lifestyle

These simple DIY toners work well on every skin type

Lifestyle

Effective tips to keep a positive mindset during the pandemic

Lifestyle

Jumping rope: Your favorite childhood game has many health benefits

Lifestyle