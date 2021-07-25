Home / News / Lifestyle News / These simple DIY toners work well on every skin type
These simple DIY toners work well on every skin type

These simple DIY toners work well on every skin type
Not ready to invest in store-bought toners? Make one at home

Toners are a vital part of our skincare routine and should not be avoided. Most people forgo toners and directly skip to serums and moisturizers after cleansing their faces. However, while a cleanser removes impurities, toners are effective in bringing out any leftover grime. If you are not ready to invest in store-bought ones, these homemade toners are pocket-friendly and just as effective.

Dry skin

Aloe vera toner moisturizes dry and sensitive skin

Aloe vera has moisturizing properties and a toner made from it works well on dry skin. Scoop the gel from an aloe vera leaf. Mix this gel well with an equal amount of cold filtered water. You can also use organic rose water, instead of water. This toner works well on sensitive skin, too. The solution is also effective in soothing sunburns and rashes.

Oily skin

Witch hazel and apple cider vinegar for oily skin

A toner made from apple cider vinegar and witch hazel helps with oily skin and prevents pimples from popping. Mix together 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar, a glass of distilled water, and about a teaspoon of witch hazel. You can spray this toner on the face twice a day after using a cleanser. Store the toner in a spray bottle.

Anti-aging

Green tea, pomegranate toner is a powerhouse of antioxidants

Antioxidants are important in our skincare routine as they help neutralize the effect of free radicals on the skin, thus preventing or delaying the onset of wrinkles and fine lines. A toner made from green tea and pomegranate is the perfect solution for this. Mix 1/4 cup green tea with 1/8 cup pomegranate juice and 1/8 cup filtered water. Store it in the refrigerator.

Glowing skin

Rice water toner is great for a natural glow

Rice water has skin brightening properties and a toner made from it is perfect when you are looking for some glow. To prepare the toner, soak about 3 tablespoons of rice in 1/4 cup of water for at least two hours (overnight works well, too). Strain the rice; store the solution in a bottle in the refrigerator and use it as a face mist.

