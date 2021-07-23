What is mindful parenting? Ways to be a mindful parent

Research suggests that mindful parenting helps in better parent-child bonding among other things

Parenting is not all rainbows and sunshine. Frankly, it is about how good you are at multitasking, given the jobs in hand. And while at it, if you have felt overwhelmed and thrown a tantrum at your child only to regret it later, you aren't alone. Here, we look at ways that can help you deal with your emotions better, by practicing mindful parenting.

First of all, what is mindfulness?

Simply put, mindfulness is the art of being present in the moment without bringing in past memories or future anticipations. Practicing mindfulness in life helps us become present at the moment and react to situations in a better way without being in a cloud of emotions. Mindfulness also helps us in enjoying every moment and be grateful for life.

How can mindfulness be applied to a better parenting?

Mindful parenting helps you monitor your emotions in a better way. Being aware and present at the moment makes you better equipped to thoughtfully deal with your child's behavior. Now, this does not mean that you can not get upset or angry. But when you are self aware, you are naturally in a better position to handle yourself and your child.

Here's how you can practice mindful parenting

1) Listening and observing the situation with full attention. 2) Not bringing in judgment to the situation and accepting it for what it is. 3) Regulating your emotions in a way wherein you think and react rather than overreact, only to feel guilty later. 4) Most importantly, empathizing with your child and thinking from her point of view to have a better understanding.

The many benefits of being a mindful parent

Studies suggest that mindful parenting helps in strengthening the parent-child bond. It also reduces anxiety and stress among parents. As for kids, research suggests that children with mindful parents are better at social decision making.