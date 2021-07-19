Reasons other than pregnancy that can cause a delayed period

Worried about an accidental pregnancy over a missed period? A period is considered to be late if it does not occur up to 5 days after the expected date and a missed period is when it does not show up even six weeks after the expected date. The reasons for a delayed period are plenty and this article will help you understand more.

PCOS

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) causes hormonal imbalance

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a condition where your body produces more of the male hormone androgen. This hormone imbalance leads to cyst formation on the ovaries which in turn can cause irregular ovulation or stop the ovulation. If PCOS is the reason for your delayed period, your doctor may prescribe birth control pills or other medication that will help regulate your cycle.

Pills

Discontinuing birth control pills may delay periods by months

If you have discontinued birth control pills, it is normal to miss your period. This is because birth control pills prevent the ovaries from releasing eggs and when you stop taking them, your body requires a certain time to rebalance its functioning. It may take a few weeks or even months for your period to resume. However, consult your doctor if you are worried.

Stress

Stress can have a major impact on hormones

Stress can impact us in many ways, one of which is a missed period. Our present lifestyle gives us ample reasons to be stressed out and this can eventually topple down our hormones as well. To relax your mind, practice relaxation techniques like yoga and meditation. When you adopt positive lifestyle changes, it has a major impact on your physical and mental well-being.

Thyroid

An overactive or under-active thyroid delays period

Women with thyroid hormone imbalance are at an increased risk of missing their period. The thyroid gland regulates the body's metabolism and also has an impact on the body's hormonal levels. If your thyroid test indicates hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, your doctor will suggest medication that will help treat it. Treating your thyroid will help balance your hormones and regulate your periods as well.