#HealthBytes: Recovering from COVID-19? These breathing exercises will help you

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jun 13, 2021, 04:19 pm

These breathing exercises aid in a smoother recovery from COVID-19

At a time when the world is reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic, the struggle faced by each one of us is different. Though a negative RT-PCR report is a relief, the recovery from COVID-19 is bound to take a lot of time in most patients. If you or your loved ones are recovering from it, these simple breathing exercises will aid in the process.

#1

Deep breathing while lying on your back

Lie on your back with your feet flat on the bed. Place your hands on the stomach. With sealed lips and the tongue touching the roof of your mouth, breathe in through the nose. Do not shrug your shoulders, and the inhaled air should expand your stomach. Slowly breathe out through your nose. Repeat this for a minute or as per your comfort level.

#2

Deep breathing while lying on the stomach

Lie on your stomach and place your hands underneath the head so that you can breathe freely. Just like the above technique, seal your lips and place your tongue on the roof of the mouth. Inhale deeply and expand your stomach. Concentrate on your breathing. Next, breathe out through your nose. Repeat this cycle for a minute or for however long you are comfortable.

#3

And next, yawn to a smile

Sit straight with an erect back. Now, without rounding the back, stretch both arms up to shoulder level. You should feel a nice stretch in your back. Holding the stretched arm pose, open your mouth wide as if you are yawning. Slowly bring back your arms to rest them on your thighs while simultaneously turning your yawn into a smile. Repeat for a minute.

#4

Start humming after you exhale

Sit straight on the edge of a chair and place your hands on your stomach. With closed lips and tongue on the roof of your mouth, breathe through your nose and let air into your stomach. Once your lungs are full, with closed lips, exhale while making a humming sound. Repeat this exercise for a minute while concentrating on your breath.