Home / News / Lifestyle News / #HealthBytes: Recovering from COVID-19? These breathing exercises will help you
Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Recovering from COVID-19? These breathing exercises will help you

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Jun 13, 2021, 04:19 pm
#HealthBytes: Recovering from COVID-19? These breathing exercises will help you
These breathing exercises aid in a smoother recovery from COVID-19

At a time when the world is reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic, the struggle faced by each one of us is different. Though a negative RT-PCR report is a relief, the recovery from COVID-19 is bound to take a lot of time in most patients. If you or your loved ones are recovering from it, these simple breathing exercises will aid in the process.

In this article
#1

Deep breathing while lying on your back

Lie on your back with your feet flat on the bed. Place your hands on the stomach. With sealed lips and the tongue touching the roof of your mouth, breathe in through the nose. Do not shrug your shoulders, and the inhaled air should expand your stomach. Slowly breathe out through your nose. Repeat this for a minute or as per your comfort level.

#2

Deep breathing while lying on the stomach

Lie on your stomach and place your hands underneath the head so that you can breathe freely. Just like the above technique, seal your lips and place your tongue on the roof of the mouth. Inhale deeply and expand your stomach. Concentrate on your breathing. Next, breathe out through your nose. Repeat this cycle for a minute or for however long you are comfortable.

#3

And next, yawn to a smile

Sit straight with an erect back. Now, without rounding the back, stretch both arms up to shoulder level. You should feel a nice stretch in your back. Holding the stretched arm pose, open your mouth wide as if you are yawning. Slowly bring back your arms to rest them on your thighs while simultaneously turning your yawn into a smile. Repeat for a minute.

#4

Start humming after you exhale

Sit straight on the edge of a chair and place your hands on your stomach. With closed lips and tongue on the roof of your mouth, breathe through your nose and let air into your stomach. Once your lungs are full, with closed lips, exhale while making a humming sound. Repeat this exercise for a minute while concentrating on your breath.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Tips to keep in mind while exercising in summer heat

Latest News

TVS Ntorq 125 scooter available with a no-cost EMI scheme

Auto

New Zealand thrash England, win Test series: Records broken

Sports

Delhi restaurants to reopen from Monday with 50% capacity: Kejriwal

India

After trending #BoycottKareenaKapoorKhan, netizens want these actresses to play Sita

Entertainment

'Sunflower' review: Sunil Grover leads the thoroughly enjoyable dark comedy

Entertainment

Latest Lifestyle News

#HealthBytes: Yoga asanas that can help ease leg pain

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Here's everything you should know about the RBS test

Lifestyle

Trouble getting vaccine slot? Take a 'vaccine vacation' to Russia!

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Few easy stretches to relieve typing-induced wrist pain

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Features

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle

Working From Home: Tips to maintain health and wellness

Lifestyle

Want to become a morning person? Follow these simple tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Received your first COVID-19 shot? Learn about its aftercare

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Related News

Delhi: COVID-19 cases dip but hospitals' patient-load still on rise

India

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Energizing breath exercises to reduce stress, improve lung capacity

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Have bad breath? These tips can help

Lifestyle