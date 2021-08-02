Home / News / Lifestyle News / A few common toothbrushing mistakes and ways to fix them
Lifestyle

A few common toothbrushing mistakes and ways to fix them

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Aug 02, 2021, 06:24 pm
A few common toothbrushing mistakes and ways to fix them
Brushing the right way is important to keep your teeth strong and healthy

Following good dental hygiene is crucial to keeping your teeth and gums healthy. But surprisingly, most of the brushing techniques that we follow are incorrect or outdated, and do no good for the teeth and our gums. Here, we look at a few common mistakes that we tend to do while brushing our teeth and some easy ways to fix them.

In this article
#1

Choosing the right toothbrush is the first step

With too many to choose from, it is often confusing to pick the right toothbrush at the supermarket. While there is a general notion that hard bristles are better at removing plaque, they, in fact, can hurt the gum and may cause bleeding. Choosing soft bristles that are flexible is the best way to keep your teeth clean, without harming the gums.

Duration

Using the same toothbrush for a long time

Overusing toothbrushes is something that should be avoided. Dentists suggest replacing toothbrushes every three-four months or when the bristles begin to fray. This is because using a toothbrush that has worn down bristles prevents you from properly cleaning your teeth. You may also have to apply more pressure while using an old toothbrush and this can cause swelling or bleeding of the gum.

Brushing right

Not brushing the teeth correctly does more harm than good

Incorrect brushing is one of the most common mistakes that people make. Experts suggest that you should brush at a 45-degree angle and move the brush back and forth in short strokes. Also, brush the surface areas of the teeth and finally the inside surface of the front teeth. It is also important to brush for two minutes to fully remove built-up plaque.

Tongue

Common mistake: Forgetting to clean the tongue

Brushing the tongue is an important part of oral hygiene and this is, unfortunately, something that most people forget to do. Further, brushing it twice a day is important to prevent the white tongue and bad breath that is caused by bacterial build-up. To clean your tongue, you can either use the soft toothbrush bristles or use a tongue scraper.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Crow's feet: All you need to know about this condition

Latest News

Realme's DIZO launches its first smartwatch at Rs. 3,000

Technology

Olympics: When 'ex-coach Kabir Khan' and 'real coach' exchanged pleasantries

Entertainment

BJP ally Nitish Kumar demands probe into Pegasus scandal

Politics

Netizens accuse composer Anu Malik of copying Israel's national anthem

Entertainment

Mayank Agarwal ruled out of first Test against England

Sports

Latest Lifestyle News

Is giloy harmful for the liver? An expert weighs in

Lifestyle

Hate squats? Try these lower body exercises instead

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Here's why drinking coconut water is good for you

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Yoga poses to help relax your stressful mind

Lifestyle

Matters of tongue: TN youth might have world's longest tongue

Lifestyle

Features

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle

Working From Home: Tips to maintain health and wellness

Lifestyle

Want to become a morning person? Follow these simple tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Received your first COVID-19 shot? Learn about its aftercare

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Related News

Mistakes we make that can reduce the effectiveness of deodorants

Lifestyle

Tips to get shiny white teeth

Lifestyle

Health News

Crow's feet: All you need to know about this condition

Lifestyle

Have a white tongue? Know its causes, remedies and prevention

Lifestyle

These tips can help lighten discolored skin around nails

Lifestyle

India to miss July vaccination target over low COVAXIN supply

India

Can fully vaccinated people develop long COVID?

India