Have large pores on the skin? These remedies can help

Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 06:23 pm
Large pores have an unsightly appearance and can also cause blackheads and acne

Pores help your skin to breathe. However, when the size of the pore is large, it can be quite an unsightly appearance. Large pores can happen due to stress, genetics and may also give way to blackheads and acne. However, there are certain home remedies that can help to visibly reduce the size of pore. Here's more.

Egg white

Egg whites help in shrinking large pores

Egg white is an effective way to tighten and shrink enlarged pores. To make such a face mask, whip an egg white with one tablespoon of oatmeal. To this, add two drops of lemon juice. Let the paste sit for five minutes. Now, using a brush, apply the mask to your face. Leave it on for 10 minutes and rinse with lukewarm water.

ACV

Diluted apple cider vinegar cleanses the skin and reduces pores

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is a great skin cleanser and also shrinks pores. However, it can cause itching and breakouts in those with sensitive skin and hence it is advised to do a patch test before trying this remedy. Dilute one tablespoon of ACV with one tablespoon of water, and apply this solution to the pores. Let it dry naturally and rinse with water.

Baking soda

The antibacterial properties of baking soda reduce skin complications

Baking soda has antibacterial properties that reduce pores and pimples. Mix two tablespoons of baking soda with water in a cup. Stir the mixture well to avoid lumps. Next, apply the paste onto the pores and concentrate on the oily parts of the skin. Let the face mask dry and rinse your face with cold water. Do it every other day for visible results.

Fuller's earth

Fuller's earth/multani mitti unclogs pores and reduces their size

Fuller's earth or multani mitti is another easily available natural ingredient that works well to unclog pores and reduce their size. Mix equal parts of multani mitti and milk in a bowl. Stir the mixture well and apply it to the face. Leave on the face mask for about 10 minutes or until it is semi-dry. Rinse before the mask completely dries out.

