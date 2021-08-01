A few life hacks to master before turning 30
It is likely that in our 20s, we were that friend who everyone would come to for life advice. However, even with all that gyaan, hitting 30 can feel overwhelming. To those of you who are freaking out, we would like to ask you to take a chill pill and read on for few tips that will help you ace the dreaded 30s.
Focus on your fitness and health
There may be a lot going on in your 20s and focusing on your health may not be a top priority. However, eating junk food and drinking soda are habits that should not walk into your 30s. Make your health a priority and focus on your diet and workout regime as a healthy lifestyle will keep you in shape and keep diseases at bay.
Learn to manage your finances
Spending money on expensive night-outs may not seem like a big deal when you're under 30. However, the sooner you begin saving money, the better it is for your future as it is important to save up for unforeseen circumstances like medical emergencies. Begin by saving a small amount every month and work to increase the amount as you move forward.
Detach yourself from toxic relationships
For most people, the 20s are the time when they come to deal with many toxic people and relationships. This includes all aspects of life, including friendships, relationships, and colleagues. Identify and detach yourself from toxic individuals and invest in solid, meaningful professional and personal relationships. Surrounding yourself with good people is also important to boost your self-esteem and morale.
Identify your passion and do what makes you happy
While building your professional life in your 20s, do not forget to identify your passion and work on it as well. It could be a hobby like singing or a more adventurous one like travel vlogging, but working on your passion is a great way to understanding yourself. It also helps to improve overall focus, boost creativity, and is the best way to self-love.