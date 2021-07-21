Home / News / Lifestyle News / Hair oiling: Benefits, how to oil and choosing right oils
Hair oiling: Benefits, how to oil and choosing right oils

Meera Venugopal
Jul 21, 2021
Hair oiling: Benefits, how to oil and choosing right oils
Oiling the hair has been an important part of Ayurveda and comes with a host of benefits

Oiling the hair, in essence, means massaging the scalp and lengths of the hair with oil. Hair oiling has been a part of Ayurvedic practice for centuries and today, it goes beyond Ayurveda and is being practiced worldwide. Gently massaging the hair with oil adds moisture, luster and shine to the hair and has several other benefits. Here's more.

Benefits

Here are the top reasons to oil your hair regularly

Oiling the hair prevents hydral fatigue and protects the hair follicles from surfactants. In addition, massaging the hair with oil helps in exfoliation and reduces hair fall. If you have dry and frizzy hair, oiling the hair thrice a week can help keep frizziness at bay by strengthening the hair shaft. Lastly, oiling also adds shine and prevents breakage of the hair.

Oil selection

Select an oil based on your hair needs

The vitamins in the oil vary and selecting the right kind of oil depends on your hair care needs and requirements. Coconut, olive, sesame, almond, argan, bhringraj and amla are a few commonly used hair care oils that help address common hair issues like hair fall, dandruff, frizziness, graying etc. In India, coconut and almond oil are the most preferred ones.

Frequency

Oil your hair at least twice a week for nutrition

According to Ayurveda, a person must oil their hair every day to keep them healthy. But while it may not be possible, oil your hair at least twice a week for benefits. For best results, massage the head with oil and leave it on overnight. If that is not realistic, apply the oil and wrap a lukewarm towel over your hair to extract nutrition.

Tips

Few tips to maximize the benefits

If you oil your hair every day, use a chemical-free shampoo on alternate days. Use olive oil on colored hair to treat the damage. Decide the frequency of oiling your hair depending on the texture. Curly hair needs frequent oiling while oily hair should not be oiled that frequently. Consider using a hair mask after oiling the hair once a week, for healthy hair.

