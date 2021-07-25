Organizing your kid's room? These tips will help you

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 12:45 am

Organize the kids' rooms in fun, easy ways

Organizing the kids' rooms is probably one task that all parents dread to do. From too many toys to old clothes and several little things that take up space, de-cluttering that room can be a nightmarish experience. But let us tell you that it need not be such a dreaded task and a few easy tips will help you rearrange (and maintain) the room.

Decision

Include your kids in the decision making process

It is important to involve our kids in household chores and also to consider their opinions. This will make them feel respected and valued and is bound to have a positive impact on their lives. Before de-cluttering and re-arranging their spaces, ask your young ones if they would like to do it in any particular way and try to incorporate their opinions as well.

Toys

Store their favorite toys and essentials within their reach

It is obvious to get tempted and tuck all of your kid's stuff far away from their reach. However, this can turn out to be a blunder considering the fact that they are most likely going to find a way to reach for their prized toys. To avoid the clutter that follows, store all of their favorite items much within their reach.

Donate

Throw away broken toys; donate clothes that no longer fit

We are all habituated to store away broken items and clothes that no longer fit due to their sentimental value. However, this would mean lesser space for more recent and valuable items. The ideal way to approach this is to throw away all the broken toys and maintain a carton labeled to donate clothes or toys that are in good shape.

Storage

Organize a separate area for items to be used later

When it comes to kids, there are bound to be a couple of items gifted to them that will come in handy at a later point in time. Such items need not fill up the closets right away but can be put away in a designated storage area. Items like bigger clothes, sweaters, jackets, and extra toys can all be stored away until used.