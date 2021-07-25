Home / News / Lifestyle News / Effective tips to keep a positive mindset during the pandemic
Effective tips to keep a positive mindset during the pandemic

While adapting to the new normal, it's imperative to take care of your mental health

While we all believed that the pandemic will soon be a thing of the past, with new variants associated with COVID-19 on the rise, it is time we accept that the "new normal" is here to stay for a while. However, this can take a toll on our mental health and it is time that we make a conscious effort to stay positive.

In this article
Gratitude

Be grateful and count your blessings twice

The world is in chaos today. However, amid all that's happening around us, this is the time to count our blessings and be grateful for what we have. Being able to work from home or eating three meals daily is often overlooked—but in today's uncertainty, these are privileges that should be acknowledged. Keep a journal and note down everything that helps you feel better.

Exercise

Make exercising a part of your routine

Exercising is a great way to release your happy hormones and should be made a part of your daily routine. Studies suggest that being physically active for even 20 minutes every day has a number of health benefits, including staying stress-free and having a positive outlook toward life. To make exercising a habit, plan your day in advance to accommodate it to your routine.

Hobbies

Revisit old hobbies or pick a new one

The fast-paced lifestyle has made most of us compromise on our hobbies. However, now that we are at home for most time during the day, it is only ideal to use up some time to do things that we enjoy immersing ourselves in. Picking a new hobby or learning a new skill is also an ideal way to keep yourself occupied.

Social media

Try to limit the time spent on social media

Social media helps us to stay updated about all that is happening around us. However, overconsumption of negative news can take a toll on our mental health. Dedicate some time to know about the latest happenings but at the same time, cultivate the habit of keeping away your phone and gadgets for a fixed time during the day for a more balanced approach.

