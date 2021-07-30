Home / News / Lifestyle News / These tips can help lighten discolored skin around nails
Lifestyle

These tips can help lighten discolored skin around nails

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 03:34 pm
These tips can help lighten discolored skin around nails
Dark cuticles are a result of increased melanin production. Following certain tips can help lighten them.

Are you someone who religiously does manicures only to find that the dark cuticles around your nails are still stubbornly present? Darkening of the skin is caused by certain environmental factors that boost melanin production. These include exposure to harmful ultraviolet rays, extremely cold temperatures, etc. Read on for effective home remedies that can help you lighten and even out the skin around nails.

In this article
Potato juice

Leave potato juice for 20 minutes, will help reduce pigmentation

Potato juice is an effective cleansing agent that is known to reduce pigmentation of the skin. Grate a small potato and squeeze out the juice from it. Apply the juice on your fingers using a cotton ball, and leave it for 15-20 minutes. Wash it using water at room temperature. Repeat this twice a day for two weeks for visible results.

Tomato scrub

Leaving tomato scrub overnight helps rejuvenate dull skin

Tomato is another easily available pantry ingredient that can help you with even skin tone. All you have to do is rub tomato slices on the discolored skin. Wait for the essence to be absorbed by the skin. You can even leave it on overnight. The antioxidants present in tomatoes revive the dull skin and even out the skin tone as well.

Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera is a magic potion for your skin

Aloe vera is a wonder plant that can be used for almost every skin and hair concern. So when it comes to dark skin around your nails, trust aloe vera to work its magic. Extract fresh gel from its leaves and apply it to the dark skin every day. Over time you'll notice that the discoloration has lightened and the skin is softer too.

Lemon scrub

Try using a lemon and sugar scrub almost daily

A lemon-sugar scrub, when applied to the face, can instantly rejuvenate the skin and make it fresh. When it comes to the dark skin around the nails, using this scrub once every day will give you an even skin tone. Apply the lemon juice and sugar scrub to the dark skin and leave it for 15 minutes. Rinse with normal water.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Choosing outdoor furniture? These tips can help with your decision

Latest News

Karnataka to tighten borders, make COVID-19 testing compulsory, says Bommai

Politics

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Alexander Zverev stuns Novak Djokovic

Sports

BMW launches R 18 B, R 18 Transcontinental cruiser motorbikes

Auto

Decoding Thomas Tuchel's managerial records

Sports

Google kicking out 'sugar daddy' dating apps from Play Store

Technology

Latest Lifestyle News

Is giloy harmful for the liver? An expert weighs in

Lifestyle

Hate squats? Try these lower body exercises instead

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Here's why drinking coconut water is good for you

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Yoga poses to help relax your stressful mind

Lifestyle

Matters of tongue: TN youth might have world's longest tongue

Lifestyle

Features

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle

Working From Home: Tips to maintain health and wellness

Lifestyle

Want to become a morning person? Follow these simple tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Received your first COVID-19 shot? Learn about its aftercare

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Related News

#HealthBytes: Simple and effective home remedies to treat a fever

Lifestyle

Effective remedies to reduce darkness of elbows and knees

Lifestyle

Say goodbye to dry scalp with these effective home remedies

Lifestyle

Why is turmeric so effective in treating several skin conditions?

Lifestyle

Lifestyle News

Choosing outdoor furniture? These tips can help with your decision

Lifestyle

Looking for ways to improve running speed? Try these tips

Lifestyle

Too much hair loss? Here's how curry leaves can help

Lifestyle

Dry hair? These natural conditioners will control that dreaded frizz

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Healthy foods to include in your pregnancy diet

Lifestyle