Have dark lips? These effective remedies will help lighten them

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 01, 2021, 07:07 pm

Dark lips are mainly caused due to lifestyle factors and can affect almost anyone

Dark lips are often caused due to a range of lifestyle factors such as smoking, overexposure to the sun, and lack of hydration, and this condition can affect almost anyone. If you are looking for ways to lighten your lip color naturally, without shelling out money on expensive cosmetic procedures and lip care products, then read on for the most effective DIY techniques.

Lemon

Applying a lemon scrub regularly can improve your lip color

Lemon is a natural lightening agent that is effective to lighten skin tone and reduce skin pigmentation. Make a scrub using lemon juice and a teaspoon of sugar and gently scrub your lips with it. You can also leave the scrub overnight and wash it the next day with lukewarm water. Doing this every day for a month will significantly lighten the lips.

Turmeric

Skin lightening properties of turmeric work well on lips too

Turmeric forms an important part of Indian skincare products and for good reason. It has excellent antiseptic properties that will heal your skin and is also a melanin inhibitor, perfect for lightening dark lips. Mix a pinch of turmeric with some milk to make a paste. Apply it on the lips and rinse after five minutes. Follow it up with a lip balm.

Pomegranate seeds

Make a lip mask with pomegranate seeds, apply regularly

Wondering what pomegranate is doing on this list? Well, you will be surprised to know it is not just a delicious fruit, but also a great remedy when it comes to lightening dark lips. Blend a few pomegranate seeds with fresh dairy cream and rosewater. Apply this lip mask for about 15-20 minutes and rinse off. Do this regularly for light and supple lips.

Cucumber

Cucumber juice is a slow but effective remedy

Just like how cucumber juice is used to reduce dark circles, it helps in solving lip discoloration problems as well. Cucumber juice helps in reversing the damage caused by the sun and reduces melanin clusters. Apply the juice to your lips every day for lighter lips. However, this is not a quick remedy and it will be a while before you see results.