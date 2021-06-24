Craving a pancake? Try this fluffy, delicious recipe at home

Who doesn't love to have fluffy pancakes with a whole lot of maple syrup topping it? Pancakes are what one likes to call 'comfort, soul food,' but it is usually a challenge to whip up the perfect batter. To put an end to this problem, we bring to you the classic American pancake recipe, which is easy to make and too delicious to resist.

Ingredients

Here are all the ingredients you will need

To make the classic American pancake, you will first have to assemble the following ingredients: 120g of all-purpose flour/maida, two tablespoons of sugar, one-and-a-half teaspoons of baking powder, a pinch of salt, 250 ml of milk, two tablespoons of melted butter, one egg, and assorted toppings of your choice (maple syrup, honey, fresh berries, bananas, nuts, etc.)

Batter

Next, mix the dry and wet ingredients separately

Firstly, mix the all-purpose flour, salt, sugar, and baking powder in a bowl. You may also sieve all the ingredients together to get a fine powder mix. Now, in another bowl, whisk the milk and egg thoroughly. To this, add in the butter and whisk well for a smooth batter. Next, add the dry ingredients into the wet mixture and stir well.

Cook

Cook the pancakes until brown on both the sides

Once the batter is ready, heat a skillet or a frying pan and coat it with vegetable oil. Use two-three tablespoons or roughly around 1/4 cup of batter for each pancake. Once tiny bubbles start appearing, flip the pancake and cook the other side as well. Your pancake should ideally be light brown in color on both sides, once cooked properly.

Toppings

Sprinkle your favorite toppings, and enjoy

Now for my favorite part - the toppings. While this is a classic American recipe that is by itself a delicious treat, feel free to tweak it to your taste by adding toppings of your choice. Bananas, berries, and a hint of maple syrup are your best buddies if you're looking for health-friendly options. For kids, add in some chocolate syrup, cream, and voila!