Simple home remedies that can help fade age-old scars

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Aug 01, 2021, 02:46 pm
Simple home remedies that can help fade age-old scars
Scars are formed when the second layer of the skin is damaged and the body repairs it

Scars are a reason for low self-confidence among many young people. When the second layer of skin, called the dermis, is damaged, your body produces collagen to repair the damage, and this results in a scar. There's no known way to fully remove the marks but certain home remedies can help fade them and make scars less noticeable. Read on to know more.

In this article
Vitamin E

Massage vitamin E on the pigmented skin

Open a vitamin E capsule and squeeze the liquid onto the scar. You may need more than one capsule depending on the size or number of your scars. Now, gently massage the oil onto the scars and their surrounding area for about 10 minutes. Leave it on for another 10 minutes before washing with water. Repeat this twice a day for visible results.

Lemon juice

Apply lemon juice daily on the scar to lighten it

Slice a wedge from a fresh lemon. Now, gently squeeze the juice onto the scar while massaging it simultaneously. Do this for about 10-15 minutes and then rinse off the area with cool water. Alternatively, you may also apply a slice of potato in the same manner. Do this every day for at least a month to significantly lighten the appearance of scars.

Coconut oil

Massage coconut oil and leave it on for an hour

Coconut oil is an effective remedy to reduce marks and lighten the skin. To make use of it to fade spots, all you have to do is heat the oil enough to liquefy it. Gently apply a few drops of the oil onto the scar and massage using circular movements. Leave it on for an hour. Do this twice every day for a month.

ACV

Apply diluted apple cider vinegar before bed

Mix four tablespoons of distilled water with two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar. Dip a cotton pad in this mixture and dab it on the scar. Leave this to dry and rinse off later. You can also leave it overnight and wash it the next morning. However, it is extremely important to dilute apple cider vinegar as its direct application can burn the skin.

