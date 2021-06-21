Color blocking 101: Foolproof ways to ace the fashion trend

Jun 21, 2021

Learn how you can be a pro at color blocking

Color blocking is a runway and red carpet trend that stylists never seem to get enough of. This chic trend involves different solid colors in the outfit that can either be subtle hues or more eye-catchy colors. But acing this fashion trend is not as simple as merely mixing different colors as there is more to it. Let's find out more about this trend.

Color wheel

Color blocking often involves blending opposites from the color wheel

Color blocking is not too complicated to understand and basically involves using solid colors in your outfit. The colors mixed and matched are those that are carefully chosen from the color wheel. They are most often adjacent colors that seamlessly blend well. But if you are in the mood for experimenting, you can color block with bright neon hues too.

Approach

Monochromatic look or different colors - choice is yours

Color blocking is a trend that allows you to experiment with different combinations. From a monochromatic look to separates or a simple color-blocked outfit by itself, the options are plenty. For a monochromatic color block, choose a single color in different hues to complete the look. For separates, mix and match different colors into the different pieces of the outfit.

Tips

Few tips to keep in mind for a stylish look

Different color combinations attract different people, and this can especially be a tricky factor when it comes to color blocking. To begin with, we suggest choosing colors that are adjacent to each other in the color wheel as there is bound to be a smooth transition between the colors without them being too rainbowy. It is also best to avoid sharp contrasts.

Accessories

Color blocking is for accessories too

Good news! Color blocking is not just for clothes, but you can always add a dash of color to your overall style by following the trend for your accessories as well. Adding belts, shoes, or neckpieces in solid colors can never go wrong if they match your outfit. You can also choose one accessory in neon to take it a notch higher.