Choosing outdoor furniture? These tips can help with your decision

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 03:53 pm

Make your outdoor space your new favorite hangout

Patios, decks and balconies are a natural extension of our living spaces and the ideal furniture there should be inviting and comfortable for the entire family. While most of the criteria are the same as choosing indoor furniture, there are a few points to keep in mind when it comes to amping up your outdoors. Here's more on it.

Materials

Opt for forgiving materials that require minimal care

Your outdoor seating should be a comfortable space that brightens your mood but cleaning the furniture every time negates the purpose. For this, choose materials like teak, cedar or coated metals that are easy to maintain. Another equally important criterion is to choose materials that aren't affected by the weather. Consider factors like sunlight, snow and rain, to make an informed decision.

Placement

Placement of furniture is important to create space

Outdoor spaces should essentially be laid back and crowding them with furniture can make them appear and feel congested. To avoid this situation, click pictures of the space, measure and have an exact idea of the total area. While purchasing furniture, choose items that allow for island spaces. For bigger areas, create lounging spaces with plenty of elbow room in between the pieces.

Dual purpose

Choose items that can be used indoors as well

When you choose furniture for your patio or outdoors, it strictly doesn't have to be for the outdoors alone. Choose pieces that you can also place inside your homes, if needed. Garden stools are easily adjustable indoors and can be used when you have extra guests at home. A bench, similarly, can be used as a stand-alone item in the hall or dining area.

Landscape

Let the furniture reflect the existing landscape and hardscapes

An important aspect of choosing outdoor furniture is to select pieces that fit into the landscape and hardscape. Wrong furniture can hamper the entire vibe of the setting. The space should also reflect your style. Try accessorizing the furniture with your choice of pillows, cushions and decoratives that sit well under every weather.