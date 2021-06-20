Want to grow out your eyebrows? Here's what to do



The lockdown gave me ample time (not that I had a choice to step out) to grow out my eyebrows. Even though I didn't go out much, seeing uneven eyebrows in the mirror made me feel uneasy. However, the wait was worth it, and after three months, I was finally able to thread them thickly into shape. Here's how you can do it too.

Time

When is the right time to grow the brows?

So, when do we know that it is the right time to set aside the tweezers and waxing strips? Your eyebrows should be able to add definition to your face. But if you feel that they no longer do that, the shape is off, or if your brows are too thin, it is a warning sign to grow them out.

Initial stage

Your eyebrows can look weird and unruly at first

It is easy to get into the no-tweezing mode, but your resolve might soon fade off when you notice the hair growing out unevenly. While growing out your brows, you might experience a sporadic amount of hair growth closer to eyelids rather than your brow line. However, when this new hair is left alone, it will soon start growing closer to the brow line.

Products

Use products that stimulate hair growth

Using peptide-driven serums is a great way to stimulate the growth of eyebrows. It is also essential to be consistent in their usage as the results are usually visible after a period of six weeks. Using eyebrow conditioners and hair growth supplements is also helpful to speed up the process. Regular application of castor oil is another proven tip for quicker, stronger hair growth.

Patience

Keep your hands off the face; patience is key

To fully grow out your eyebrows, it can take anywhere between six weeks to six months as the growth rate differs from one person to another. While you may be tempted to give up and pluck out all that uneven hair, remember that patience is key. Groom your hair during this phase using a brow pencil and brush to make it look presentable.