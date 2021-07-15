Effective tips to help your baby sleep through the night

Following certain tips will ensure that your child gets a goodnight's sleep

There's nothing like seeing your little one tucked away in peaceful sleep, isn't it? Getting ample sleep is crucial for both the physical and mental growth of your child and it is important that newborns sleep for 17-18 hours and older children sleep for 10-12 hours. If your child faces trouble sleeping continuously at night, these tips can soothe and help them sleep better.

Bedtime routine

Set an easy bedtime routine that you can follow everyday

Studies confirm that following a bedtime routine can help the infant or child relate better to their sleeping schedule and over time, it helps them sleep better. Consider giving your child a warm bath before tucking them into bed or read out their favorite stories to them. Making a habit of these practices will slowly but surely help them establish a pattern.

Ambience

Let their bedtime ambience be dark and noise-free

Close all the curtains and keep the bedroom dark when it is time to sleep. You may also want to keep your television volumes and other noise distractions minimal. An ideal way to deal with this is turning on white noise in your child's bedroom that is not only soothing to their ears but also helps drown out other noises.

Time

Stick to the same timings, every night

Working parents may find it tempting to spend extra time with their kids at night. But it is important to understand that your child needs to adapt to sleeping habits and hence, tucking them to bed at the same timing every day is of utmost importance. Young kids require 10-12 hours of bedtime and hence plan their sleeping time accordingly.

Distractions

Keep distractions such as toys away

Another important aspect of practicing good sleep is to help your child associate the bed and bedroom for resting. Clear up toys before bed time and store them in another room. This will make your child understand that the bedroom is for sleeping. Lastly, remember that practice makes it perfect, and following these tips religiously will gradually help your child sleep better.