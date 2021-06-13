Tips to keep in mind while exercising in summer heat

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jun 13, 2021, 02:16 pm

Summer is a great time to work out and burn extra calories, but the soaring heat also brings with it the risk of heat strokes and dehydration. While it is important to keep your body moving to keep your fitness goals in check and to remain active, following these easy tips will ensure that the heat does not affect your routine.

Tip 1

Early mornings or evenings are the ideal time for workout

When temperatures are high, it is extremely important to avoid working out between 10 am and 4 pm. This is because working out in higher temperatures leads to more fluid loss and can stress the cardiovascular system. To avoid this, opt for early morning or late evening workouts when the sun's intensity is less severe. Do not forget to sip water while working out.

Tip 2

Keep your body well hydrated during and after the workout

Hydration is extremely important when it comes to working out and even more so when you're exercising in the summer. Drink water before the workout and have a few sips every 15 minutes, even if you do not feel thirsty. Post-workout, it is important to replenish the lost electrolytes. For this, consider having coconut water or fruit smoothies after your exercise.

Tip 3

Wear loose and breathable cotton blends

It is always a good idea to wear breathable fabrics in summer, and the same applies to your workout session as well. Ditch your tight workout gear for loose, breathable fabrics like cotton. This will help you stay dry for longer periods of time. Furthermore, dark colors tend to absorb more heat, and it is ideal to choose lighter shades while working out.

Tip 4

Never workout to the point where you feel weak, dizzy

Working out in summers has its own constraints, and it is of paramount importance to listen to your body. You may not be able to complete that long run or do 100 jumping jacks. This is fine, and it is important not to stretch yourself to the point of exhaustion. If you experience nausea, weakness, or dizziness, stop the workout immediately.