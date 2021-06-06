Home / News / Lifestyle News / Kajal smudging? These simple tips will help with flawless application
Kajal smudging? These simple tips will help with flawless application

Jun 06, 2021
These simple hacks will keep your kajal smudge-free

Kajal or kohl is applied to give the eyes a sharp, well-defined look. It is true when we say that a stroke of kajal is all that's needed to provide the face with a brighter look when we step out. However, the kajal meant to liven our eyes can sometimes smudge and spread all over. Fortunately, these tips will help with the flawless application:

Clean the eye area to avoid greasiness

One of the main culprits that cause smudging of kajal is the greasiness around the eyes. Before applying kajal, clean your face thoroughly focusing on the area around your eyes. Remove any remnants from the previous application using an eye makeup remover or baby oil; wash your face with a cleanser. If you have oily skin, rub ice cubes around the eyes before applying kajal.

Prep the area around the eyes

The next step is to prep your eyes before applying eye makeup. Use a primer to prepare the area around the eyes to give a good base on which you can apply the kajal. If you do not prefer using a primer, pick an oil-free foundation and follow it up by dabbing some loose powder under the eyes. This will help absorb excess oil.

Apply the kajal, set foundation under eyes with compact powder

Choose a high-quality kajal that claims to be smudge-proof and long-lasting. Start by applying the kajal from the outer corners and work your way inwards using darker strokes on the center of the eyelids. After applying the kajal, set the foundation under the eyes by dabbing some compact powder. This will lock the kajal even on a hot and humid day.

Lastly, avoid touching your eyes and carry Q-tips

Once your kajal sets in, leave it as it is and avoid any temptation to touch your eyes. While the correct method of applying kajal reduces the chances of smudging, any amount of care may still not be sufficient if the weather is too humid. In such cases, it is best to keep a Q-tip handy to wipe away the smudge.

