Home / News / Lifestyle News / Monsoon fashion: A foolproof guide to selecting the perfect footwear
Lifestyle

Monsoon fashion: A foolproof guide to selecting the perfect footwear

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 10:20 am
Monsoon fashion: A foolproof guide to selecting the perfect footwear
Monsoon is here and it is time to shop for footwear that suits the season

Monsoons are here and it is time to buy that perfect pair of rain-friendly shoes. Monsoon footwear has to be waterproof and should even protect the feet from bacterial and fungal infections. So, selecting the right shoe is important during this rainy season. To help you pick a durable pair, here are a few tips to keep in mind while shopping for waterproof shoes.

In this article
Rubber soles

Rubber-soled sandals have a good grip and are comfortable too

Stepping out in the rain greatly increases the chances of skidding and losing balance. This is where rubber-soled sandals come in as saviors, as they have a good grip and will also not sponge up water. What's more, the sandals are extremely comfortable to wear and also have a good grip to keep the feet firm in mud, slush, or dirt.

Flip-flops

Rubber flip-flops are perfect water repellents

Rubber and plastic flip flops are designed to repel water and are great when you have to step out in the rain. What is perfect about flip flops is the fact that they are sleek and waterproof, and even if you happen to accidentally wet your feet, you can easily remove and quickly dry them in a matter of minutes.

Boots

Invest in a pair of long-lasting boots

Rubber boots are easy to wear, light, and will also prevent the feet from being exposed to water. Investing in a pair of durable and long-lasting rubber boots is a smart choice for those days when it is raining heavily and you have to go out to run errands. They are not only comfortable but are stylish and trendy as well.

Tips

A few tips to keep in mind

Avoid wearing heels when you are out in the rain as heels will make your feet slippery and increase your chances of a fall. Dry wet shoes directly under the sunlight to kill the bacteria and fungi that may be resting in the shoes. Do not wear socks with your shoes during rains as wet socks may give you a fever or cold.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Struggling to organize your fridge? These hacks will help

Latest News

15 killed as heavy rains lash Mumbai; many feared trapped

India

New-generation KTM RC 390 motorbike previewed in spy images

Auto

Here are the notable achievements of Indians at Olympics

Sports

'Don't Wait Up' review: Shakira glows in neon-lit night ocean

Entertainment

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to cost Rs. 20,000 in India

Technology

Latest Lifestyle News

Is giloy harmful for the liver? An expert weighs in

Lifestyle

Hate squats? Try these lower body exercises instead

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Here's why drinking coconut water is good for you

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Yoga poses to help relax your stressful mind

Lifestyle

Matters of tongue: TN youth might have world's longest tongue

Lifestyle

Features

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle

Working From Home: Tips to maintain health and wellness

Lifestyle

Want to become a morning person? Follow these simple tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Received your first COVID-19 shot? Learn about its aftercare

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Related News

Home remedies to keep hair woes at bay this monsoon

Lifestyle

COVID-19 and monsoon infections: Preventive measures for kids and adults

Lifestyle

Monsoon diet: Foods that will help boost immunity this season

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Follow these tips for losing weight in monsoon

Lifestyle

Monsoon News

IRCTC brings a 'fishy affair' on banks of Rupnarayan river

India

Delhi sees more rain today, a three-day lull from tomorrow

India

Monsoon finally arrives in Delhi; heavy rain in many parts

India

It's finally here! Monsoon rains drench a parched Delhi

Delhi

Monsoon gives Delhi a miss, reaches last outposts in Rajasthan

India