Monsoon fashion: A foolproof guide to selecting the perfect footwear

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 10:20 am

Monsoons are here and it is time to buy that perfect pair of rain-friendly shoes. Monsoon footwear has to be waterproof and should even protect the feet from bacterial and fungal infections. So, selecting the right shoe is important during this rainy season. To help you pick a durable pair, here are a few tips to keep in mind while shopping for waterproof shoes.

Rubber soles

Rubber-soled sandals have a good grip and are comfortable too

Stepping out in the rain greatly increases the chances of skidding and losing balance. This is where rubber-soled sandals come in as saviors, as they have a good grip and will also not sponge up water. What's more, the sandals are extremely comfortable to wear and also have a good grip to keep the feet firm in mud, slush, or dirt.

Flip-flops

Rubber flip-flops are perfect water repellents

Rubber and plastic flip flops are designed to repel water and are great when you have to step out in the rain. What is perfect about flip flops is the fact that they are sleek and waterproof, and even if you happen to accidentally wet your feet, you can easily remove and quickly dry them in a matter of minutes.

Boots

Invest in a pair of long-lasting boots

Rubber boots are easy to wear, light, and will also prevent the feet from being exposed to water. Investing in a pair of durable and long-lasting rubber boots is a smart choice for those days when it is raining heavily and you have to go out to run errands. They are not only comfortable but are stylish and trendy as well.

Tips

A few tips to keep in mind

Avoid wearing heels when you are out in the rain as heels will make your feet slippery and increase your chances of a fall. Dry wet shoes directly under the sunlight to kill the bacteria and fungi that may be resting in the shoes. Do not wear socks with your shoes during rains as wet socks may give you a fever or cold.