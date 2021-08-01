Home / News / Lifestyle News / Useful tips to make your child's virtual learning more productive
Useful tips to make your child's virtual learning more productive

Meera Venugopal
With online learning becoming the new norm, there are certain ways in which you can help your child

With online learning becoming the new way of schooling, both parents and children are figuring out ways to adapt to virtual learning sessions. While constant monitoring by the teachers encourages children to keep up with their learning, online classes in a way require more self-motivation by the child. As a parent, here's what you can do to help your child.

Breaks

Allow your child to take occasional breaks

While at school, your child will be used to regular walking around or physical activities that would help them activate their brain, time and again. However, continuously sitting while attending online classes can lead to less focus after a while. To avoid this, allow your child a "brain break" once every 25 minutes and encourage them to stretch or take a snack break.

Schedule

Manage the time and set schedules beforehand

Following a routine and planning the day's schedule beforehand will allow your child to easily transition in and out of their study time. Discuss with your child and prepare their week's schedule ahead of time and pin it up for their reference. Waking hours, study time, and playtime should preferably be at the same time every day to build a structure and consistency.

Assignments

Help them with their assignments

If their subjects are difficult, you might have to spend extra time to help your child understand them better. For this, try flexing your schedule and work with their most challenging assignments when they are most alert and engaged. For older children, discuss with their teachers and come up with a suitable time to clear doubts via an online platform, once every week.

Study area

Designate a separate study area, with ergonomic chair, desk

While attending online classes, ensure that your child is not seated on a couch or bed. Instead, allocate a study area for them with an ergonomic chair and a desk. Make the study area a welcoming space and you can decorate it with inspirational quotes, too. However, do not make it too distracting. Customizing the study area will help them with a better structure.

