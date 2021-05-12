Halo, watermelon smile dog from 'Thoughts of Dog,' passes away

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on May 12, 2021, 05:37 pm

Halo, the face of the 'Thoughts of Dog' page, dies at 9

Halo, the dog behind the iconic watermelon picture of the Twitter page 'Thoughts of Dog,' has died. She was nine. A post from the page confirmed the news, and said, "Halo passed away last week at nine. She went peacefully and surrounded by her family. She didn't suffer for a moment." The page admin, however, added that Halo will "remain our profile pic."

'Halo will remain our profile pic, live-on with every post'

The Thoughts of Dog page's administrators shared the news on Instagram as well, along with a heartbreaking post. They wrote, "Attached to every post was Halo and her watermelon smile, so my heart broke when I learned she passed, and I wanted you all to be aware of that as well....Halo will remain our profile pic and live on with every post."

Here's the remembrance post

Tribute: 'All dogs go to heaven. Rest easy sweet Halo'

Halo's death news sent shock waves across animal lovers, who took to Twitter to express their grief. One such user wrote, "All dogs go to heaven. Rest easy sweet Halo," while another lifted the last line from the admin's tribute that said, "It's okay to cry over a good dog every once in a while" and shared it with a crying face emoji.

How did Halo become the face of 'Thoughts of Dog'?

According to the admin, Halo's picture was submitted by her owners for another account 'We Rate Dogs' in 2016. However, when they thought about creating 'Thoughts of Dog,' Halo's photo seemed perfect due to her adorable expression. They wrote, "But something about the pure bliss radiating from her expression felt perfect for an account attempting to capture the essence of dogs."

What is 'Thoughts of Dog'?

'Thoughts of Dog' is a page on social media that posts about various topics from a dog's perspective. The posts are mainly about what a pooch thinks about its owner, its actions and the life in general. The page enjoys a massive following on social media, with over 3.6 million followers on Twitter, and close to 6,83,000 followers on Instagram.