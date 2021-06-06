Four must-have foundation brushes for every make-up finish

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jun 06, 2021, 10:25 am

Foundation brushes are essential for the flawless application of makeup

Your face is the canvas for makeup, and the right foundation brushes are essential for flawless application. There are umpteen varieties of foundation brushes available in the market that promise to cater to the different kinds of finish. However, if you're looking for just about the basic types of brushes for your beauty kit, these four are the ones you need to buy.

Sponges

Sponges are the most popular type for applying foundation

Sponges, especially Beautyblenders, are the most popular choice for applying foundation. For a natural, no-make-up-like look, a damp beauty sponge is your best bet. All you have to do is dampen your sponge, and by applying uniform pressure, bounce the BB cream, concealer, or foundation from your face. You will be surprised at the seamless coverage these sponges can give!

Powder brush

Powder foundation is best applied using brushes catering to that

If you are someone who uses powder foundation, you will need a brush that holds the product well. Powder brushes large, fluffy, dome-shaped brushes that distribute the product evenly across your face. Powder brushes are designed to use a very little amount of the product; make sure to tap off any excess amount of powder before you do your strokes for an even finish.

Oval brushes

Oval brushes work well for highlighter and blushes

Oval brushes are extremely soft and come in a variety of sizes that also work well for the application of blush and highlighter. These brushes, as the name suggests, are oval in shape, and work well around the nose and jawline, too. Oval brushes can be used for liquid and cream foundations and they are the perfect choice if you're looking for medium coverage.

Flat brushes

Flat brushes are the one-stop solution for every coverage

If you are someone who doesn't have the patience to use different kinds of brushes for different occasions, then flat brushes are the ones you need to get your hands on. You can use these brushes to deliver medium to full coverage and they also are easy to work with even on hard-to-reach spots like the under-eye area and the sides of your nose.