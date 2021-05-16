Home / News / Lifestyle News / Five superfoods that you should include in your daily diet
Five superfoods that you should include in your daily diet

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on May 16, 2021, 12:44 pm
Superfood is a label that is given to high nutrient foods. There is no definite criterion to describe such food items, except that they are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These foods are usually plant-based with the exception of a few fishes and some dairy sources. Read on to know more about the superfoods, some of which you are already familiar with.

Green tea

Green tea: Reduces risk of stroke, good for brain too

Green tea is perhaps one of the healthiest beverages on the planet. The catechin present in it helps prevent cell damage and reduces the free radicals in the body. Regularly drinking green tea is also associated with a reduced risk of stroke and helps in keeping type-2 diabetes at bay. Green tea is also good for the brain and enhances its cognitive functions.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate prevents heart disease and certain types of cancer

Dark chocolate is made from the seeds of the cacao tree and is one of the best sources of antioxidants. Studies prove that dark chocolate lowers the oxidation of LDL and improves insulin sensitivity in the body. The flavanols present in cocoa help improve blood flow and protects from sun damage. Eating dark chocolate also inhibits the growth of cancer cells in the body.

Garlic

Garlic has been used as a medicine since ancient times

Garlic produces sulfur compounds while chopping, crushing, or chewing and this is associated with several health benefits. It is also a popular culinary ingredient and is rich in manganese, vitamin C, vitamin B6, and selenium. Garlic is effective in reducing cholesterol and blood pressure and also protects the body against lung, prostate, bladder, stomach, liver, colon cancer while boosting the immune system.

Ginger

Ginger boosts digestion, prevents nausea, improves blood circulation

Ginger is used in different cuisines worldwide and the antioxidants present in it are linked with several health benefits. This spice boosts digestion, prevents nausea, improves blood circulation, and helps in preventing menstrual cramps. It can be consumed in its fresh or powdered forms and adding it to soups, curries, sauces, and teas helps in enhancing the flavor of the dish.

Quinoa

Quinoa: NASA's focus, has high levels of protein, iron

Quinoa is a pseudo-cereal that contains high levels of protein, iron, and potassium. The seed is gluten-free and is used as a substitute for rice. Quinoa is of three types: white, red, and black, and it is a staple in organic food stores. What's more, this superfood is being studied by NASA scientists as a suitable crop to be grown in outer space.

