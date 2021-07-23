Home / News / Lifestyle News / Tired eyes? Here's how you get youthful looking bright eyes
Lifestyle

Tired eyes? Here's how you get youthful looking bright eyes

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 05:23 pm
Tired eyes? Here's how you get youthful looking bright eyes
Do few healthy lifestyle tweaks, to achieve bright, sparkling eyes

Our eyes not just speak a thousand words but they also reflect our health and well-being. Tired, dull eyes may be a result of stressful working hours, lack of sleep, unhealthy dietary habits, dehydration etc. But it takes just a few healthy lifestyle tweaks to help us achieve bright, sparkling eyes that also appear healthy. Read on to know more.

In this article
Exercise

Exercising the eyes regularly can make them strong and bright

Exercising your eyes regularly is an important first step toward bright, glowing eyes. For starters, hold a pen in your hand and stretch it in front of you, at eye level. Now, move the pen horizontally and vertically in front of your eyes while maintaining your focus on the tip of the pen. Do this every day before bed for healthy eyes.

Screen time

Take occasional breaks from screen-time; avoid drying the eyes

Being glued to laptops and phones at all times is undoubtedly detrimental to the eyes. While they have become an indispensable part of our lives, it is important to take occasional breaks to stop the eyes from drying out. Take a 5-minute break away from the computer, once every 45 minutes. It is also a good idea to close your eyes for some time.

Hydration

Hydrate yourself well and see the results

Staying hydrated is a rule of thumb that should be followed by everyone for good health and to stay free from diseases. Experts recommend about 3.5-liter of water for men and 3-liter of water for women, every day. This helps in keeping diseases at bay while flushing out harmful toxins from the body, thus resulting in brighter eyes as well.

Remedy

Apply milk for instantly bright eyes

While the aforementioned lifestyle changes need to be inculcated for long-lasting healthy eyes, milk is an effective remedy for days when you need an instant fix for dull eyes. Throw cotton pad into a bowl of ice-cold milk and let it soak. Place these cotton balls on your eyes for 15 minutes. Rinse with water and see how your eyes brighten up.

