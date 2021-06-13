Home / News / Lifestyle News / First-degree burns can be healed at your home; here's how
First-degree burns can be healed at your home; here's how

Burns of any severity are painful. Cooking or baking has left most of us with mild burns at some point in time. These are first-degree burns that can affect the top layer of the skin. While the more severe second- and third-degree burns require immediate medical attention, first-degree burns can be healed at your home with some effective home remedies.

Cold compress

Run cold water on the wound immediately after the burn

The basic first aid procedure after a minor burn is to run cold water on it for about 15 minutes. Post that, wash the affected area with mild soap and water. A cold compress also helps reduce pain and swelling. However, do not use ice or ice water on the burn as it can restrict blood flow and damage the tissue.

Vinegar

Vinegar will prevent further infection of the burn

The acetic acid present in vinegar relieves itching and inflammation of the burn. The vinegar also absorbs the heat from the burn and neutralizes the pain naturally. Furthermore, the astringent properties of vinegar will keep the burn from getting infected. For the desired result, dip a cotton swab in a teaspoon of vinegar and gently dab it on the burnt area.

Aloe vera

The anti-inflammatory properties of aloe vera are helpful

Aloe vera comes with a host of benefits, and an important one is its ability to heal burns. Aloe vera gel not only promotes healing but its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties also restrict the growth of bacteria thus preventing any infections. For a mild burn, apply fresh aloe vera gel overnight for a week or until the wound heals completely.

Honey

Honey can help relieve pain and burning sensation

While there is no scientific evidence to prove it, anecdotal evidence suggests that honey helps in healing minor burns. Honey is anti-inflammatory and contains antibacterial and antifungal properties. Dip a cotton swab in a teaspoon of honey and gently massage it on the burn. In addition to reducing inflammation, immediately applying honey to the burn also helps in reducing the pain and burning sensation.

