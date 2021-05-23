Me time: Effective ways to enjoy quality time with yourself

The ongoing COVID-19-induced lockdowns mean that most students and working professionals have to kill time by just being at home with themselves. Being alone can be a nightmare for many, but once you learn how to spend quality time with yourself, it can be the most rewarding experience ever. Here are a few ways to make your "me time" worthwhile.

Purpose

Find yourself: Ditch your phone and buddies for some time

With social media and text notifications always popping up from morning till night, it is safe to say none of us is alone, even when we truly are. Avoid giving into temptations and tuck your phone away for some time. Spending some quality time with yourself, away from your gadgets and friends, can prove to be a great way to understand yourself better.

Hobby

Do what you love or learn something new

Use those precious hours by indulging in what gives you maximum happiness. Read that book you have been wanting to, complete the painting that you've been putting away, knit a sweater, or simply dance around while no one is watching. Lazy much? Grab your favorite munchies and go on a movie marathon. You can also use this time to learn something new.

Pamper yourself

Pamper yourself without guilt, take a bubble bath

Spending time by yourself is a great excuse to pamper yourself without feeling guilty. After a long day, soaking yourself in a soothing bubble bath, while listening to your favorite playlist is a great idea. You can also use this time to order your favorite foods and desserts and gobble them down without the worry of being seen (or sharing it).

Journaling

Jotting down your thoughts helps you understand your mind better

Writing in your journal, in a way, is like talking to someone. Not just during your alone time but regular journaling helps sort your thoughts and understand your mind better. Grab your pen and paper and jot down all your thoughts in your journal. Emptying out your thoughts in your diary and reading them again will help you remove and declutter accumulated thoughts.

Be happy

Realize that me time means you can do absolutely anything

It is easy to list down things that you want to do and not follow them. It is also easy to want to do something but to keep pushing it. So, when you're in your own company, realize that you have no one stopping you from doing what you love. Use this to your benefit; do all those things that make your heart smile.