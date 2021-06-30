Home / News / Lifestyle News / Effective tips to stay cool while wearing a face mask
Effective tips to stay cool while wearing a face mask

Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Jun 30, 2021, 11:58 pm
Effective tips to stay cool while wearing a face mask
Certain tips will help you stay cool and comfortable while wearing a face mask

A year into the pandemic, most of us are still uncomfortable with the thought of wearing a face mask while going out. The primary reason for this is the sweat and suffocation that result after using the mask for long durations. As face masks are important to avoid any infection, follow these tips which will help you stay cool while wearing one.

In this article
Avoid sun

Run errands in the morning or in the evening

Choose early morning hours or the evenings to run errands and avoid going out during the noon. The concern here is not only to stay cool while wearing a mask, but stepping out in the hot sun with the mask can also lead to heat strokes and heat exhaustion. If you have to go out, take occasional breaks in the shade to cool off.

Spare mask

Keep a spare mask handy

Wearing a single mask for a long duration makes it sweaty as well as dirty. Sweaty masks are not just uncomfortable to wear, but their effectiveness is compromised as well. An easy way to this problem is to keep spare masks handy. However, it is important to properly dispose of the used mask.

Hydration

Stay hydrated even when you are outside

If you're wearing a face mask, you might be less likely to drink water throughout the day. This can lead to severe dehydration and more severe consequences owing to the added layers of protection on the nose and mouth. Staying hydrated even when you are outside is important. If you are in a crowd, do not forget to step away before removing the mask.

Clothing

Wear breathable clothing to keep your body cool

Choosing lightweight and loose-fitting clothes is an effective way to keep your body cool while wearing a mask. Refraining from dark-colored outfits is another tip to avoid absorbing more heat. Double masking with surgical and cloth masks or one N-95 mask is the need of the hour. However, step away from the crowd and remove your masks occasionally to breathe properly and feel good.

