Tips to prevent lipstick from smudging while wearing a mask

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jul 04, 2021, 08:34 pm

These easy hacks will help avoid the lipstick from smudging under a mask

Over a year of wearing face masks has made most of us pros at applying mask-friendly makeup. However, a major annoyance that still plagues the majority of us is the sight of smudged lipstick every time we remove the mask. To tackle this issue, here, we have listed down a few tried and tested hacks that we assure you will make a difference.

Lip balm

Apply a lip balm before the lipstick

To make lipstick last longer, applying a lip balm is mandatory. Lip balms not only moisturize but also provide the perfect base for lipstick. An important tip is to apply it at least 10-15 minutes before lipstick. This is because when lipstick is applied immediately after lip balm, it prevents the lip color from settling on the lips and increases the chances of smudging.

Formulas

Choose liquid lipsticks over glossy and creamy formulas

Choosing the right lipstick formula is key to prevent it from smudging. Creamy or glossy lipsticks are less likely to last under a mask. To avoid this, apply a lip pencil underneath the lipstick to hold the formula in place. The best option, however, is to choose a lightweight matte liquid lipstick that rests well as it is more likely to last all day.

Application

Dab the lipstick using a finger than directly applying it

To prevent your lipstick from staining the mask, the best way is to reconsider your applying technique. Applying a thick coat of the formula directly from the tube has more chances of smudging it. To avoid this, take a little amount of the product on a clean finger and gently dab it onto your lips. Blot off the excess product using a tissue.

Concealer

Keep a concealer or foundation handy to clean the smudge

So, you have tried all the above steps and still ended up with lipstick around your lips. Worry not, because a concealer or foundation stick is all that is required to fix the smudge. Using your fingertips, press a little of the concealer on the smudges to brighten those areas. However, don't rub the smudges with a tissue as it can worsen the appearance.