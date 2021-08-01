#HealthBytes: Top reasons why standing desk is good for you

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 01, 2021, 09:22 pm

Working at a standing desk can improve your health and reduce the risk of illnesses

"Sitting is the new smoking," goes a saying and we couldn't agree more. With an increase in seated jobs at workplaces, there has been a significant rise in health concerns like diabetes, cholesterol, obesity, heart diseases, and even death. However, you can improve your health and reduce the risk of these conditions by opting for a standing desk. Here's more about it.

Productivity

Standing increases productivity, overall mood, and alertness

Studies suggest that participants who used standing desks felt that standing increased their productivity and alertness. Further, participants who used standing desks reported less fatigue than those who remained seated the entire workday. It was also observed that upon returning to their seats, the participants reverted back to their previous energy levels. This could mean that a standing desk increases productivity and overall mood.

Blood sugar

Standing at the desk post meals reduces blood sugar levels

The more our blood sugar increases post a meal, the more harmful it is. However, it is understood that working at a standing desk after meals gives way to lower blood sugar spikes when compared to working in seated positions. It has also been observed that alternating between standing and sitting throughout the day reduces blood sugar spikes by 11.1%.

Back pain

Standing reduces the risk of lower back pain

Back pain is a common concern for those who work in office jobs. Studies conducted in this regard state that participants who had back pain reported improvement after using standing desks. Another study observed that using a sit-stand desk significantly reduced upper back and neck pain after just four weeks. Standing desks thus prove to be a good investment for those in desk jobs.

Weight loss

Standing burns more calories and may aid in weight loss

It is a known fact that weight loss occurs when we burn more calories than the calories we consume. While it is important to exercise, simply standing at the desk rather than sitting can also be beneficial. Supporting this fact, studies suggest that participants using a standing desk burnt at least 1,000 more calories a week when compared to those who were seated.