HealthBytes: The many health benefits of ginger

Lifestyle

Ginger is a herb native to Southeast Asia. While ginger is often referred to as a root, it is actually a stem that grows underground. Indians have been using ginger in their culinary preparations and herbal treatments for centuries now. The herb is loaded with nutrients and bioactive compounds that have great benefits for your body. Read on to know more.

Common cold

Ginger has been traditionally used for treating cold

People have been using ginger to fight cold, or the flu for a long time. In 2013, researchers studied the effects of fresh and dried ginger on respiratory viruses in human cells. The results suggested that fresh ginger may help protect the respiratory system. According to anecdotal evidence, ginger tea combined with cinnamon, lemongrass, and honey can reduce cold symptoms.

Nausea

It can be highly effective against nausea

Ginger has a long history of being used as a seasickness remedy. There is evidence that it can relieve nausea and vomiting after surgery and in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. It has also proven to be quite effective in handling nausea in pregnant women. According to a review of 12 studies involving 1,278 pregnant women, 1.1-1.5gm of ginger was found to reduce nausea significantly.

Heart

It may help prevent heart diseases

The anti-inflammatory compounds in ginger can reduce the risk of chronic heart diseases. A 2019 review found that ginger can lower blood pressure and decrease blood lipid levels, which in turn helps protect against heart diseases. Another study conducted in 2016 also suggested that regular ginger intake can lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels, thus combating diabetes.

Indigestion

It can also help with indigestion

Ginger has beneficial effects on the enzymes trypsin and pancreatic lipase that are important for digestion. It is also believed that ginger before meals may make your system empty faster. Studies have indicated that enzymes in ginger can help the body break up and expel gas, providing relief from any discomfort. In addition, it may help increase digestive tract movement, which can prevent constipation.

Germs

Ginger also keeps the germs away

Ginger has the capability to kill bad bacteria and viruses that exist in our cellular structure. Certain chemical compounds of ginger might block germs from entering the body. They are also good at stopping the growth of bacterias like E.coli and Shigella and also keeps viruses like RSV out of the system. For all these benefits, add some ginger to your everyday diet.

