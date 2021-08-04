Home / News / Lifestyle News / Double cleansing: Know everything about this trending K-beauty ritual
Double cleansing: Know everything about this trending K-beauty ritual

Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 05:59 pm
Double cleansing: Know everything about this trending K-beauty ritual
Use an oil-based cleanser and then a gentle cleanser

Double cleansing became a vogue cleansing ritual after celebrities and influencers began vouching about its benefits. This first step in the Korean skincare routine is really simple. Double cleansing involves using two cleansers instead of one so that the skin is left clean and natural, without any makeup products on it. Here's more about it.

Definition

Double cleansing is as simple and literal as it sounds

Double cleansing is a technique that was initially adopted by the Japanese Geishas to remove their white makeup. The technique involves using an oil-based cleanser or oil as the first step of cleansing followed by a normal cleanser that suits the skin type. The oil is lathered to the skin to remove tough makeup and then a gentle cleanser cleanses the face thoroughly.

Skin type

It's important to choose products according to your skin type

When it comes to dry skin, it's important to choose products that are of a neutral pH and which does not further dry out the skin. If you have an oily or acne-prone skin, it is best to use products that contain Vitamin E and glycolic acid. For combination skin, look for creamy formulae that absorb extra moisture but don't dry out the skin.

Benefit

Is double cleansing more beneficial than a one-step cleansing process?

The double cleansing technique is beneficial to those who use heavy makeup. This is because the oil-based cleanser first cleans the topmost layer of dirt, pollutants and makeup that is accumulated on the skin. When we use the second gentle cleanser, since the grime is already removed, it works well and cleanses the skin, just how a cleanser is supposed to.

Frequency

How often should you double cleanse the skin?

Double cleansing works best at the end of your day as the first step to your nighttime skincare routine. This is most likely the time when the skin is covered with makeup and grime. But if you are someone who wakes up to greasy skin, you may double cleanse in the morning as it helps to remove excess sebum and oil from the face.

