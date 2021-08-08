Home / News / Lifestyle News / Top reasons why you should give fascia stretching a try
Lifestyle

Top reasons why you should give fascia stretching a try

Written by
Meera Venugopal
Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 03:23 pm
Top reasons why you should give fascia stretching a try
Fascia stretching stretches the fibrous connective tissue and this helps relax and rejuvenate the body

There are various forms of stretching and almost all of them revolve around loosening tight muscles. However, one of the latest trends focuses on something that you may not be familiar with—the fascia. Fascia is the fibrous connective tissue that supports muscles, bones, tendons, and organs, and stretching it is said to be relaxing and rejuvenating. Read on to know about its benefits.

In this article
Weight reduction

It indirectly helps in weight loss: Here's how

We say indirectly because doing fascia stretches by itself does not cause weight loss. However, when the fascia is stretched, it leads to better body movements unlike other forms of stretching. Thus going for a run or doing cardio workouts may feel light on your body and you may be encouraged to work out for longer periods of time, thus burning more calories.

Circulation

Improves blood circulation in the body

Lingering tension in certain parts of the body not only affects movement but also decreases blood circulation. Fascia stretching, however, helps by reducing the tightness and tension, and increases the blood flow to all the parts. Regularly doing fascia stretches also improves the process of toxin removal from the body and allows more oxygen to reach the muscles and organs.

No pain

Is less painful than other rehab stretches

Fascia stretching is ideal for those who are recovering from an injury as it does not cause pain and all you feel is mild pressure. Further, it is believed that this type of stretching will help in faster recovery from tough training sessions without soreness. So, if you're someone who lifts weights and does regular cardio, then stretching your fascia is a good idea.

Benefits

Few other benefits of fascia stretching

Fascia stretching is an excellent way to increase mobility. In addition, it also aids in muscular balance, increased flexibility, and better muscle function. Regularly practicing fascia stretches or doing fascial stretch therapy with an expert will also lead to decompression in joints and enhanced strength over time. So what are you waiting for? Why not quickly get started on this trending exercise?

Share this timeline
Next News Article
COVID toes: Causes, symptoms, and everything you should know

Latest News

Interesting facts about India's Olympic gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra

Sports

'Bigg Boss OTT' premiere: Here's all you need to know

Entertainment

MG Gloster's 7-seater Savvy model to be launched tomorrow

Auto

#DealOfTheDay: OnePlus 9 5G is available with Rs. 4,000 off

Technology

'Listen to us': Opposition to Modi before Parliament Session concludes

Politics

Latest Lifestyle News

Post COVID-19: Here's what you should eat for healthy recovery

Lifestyle

Is giloy harmful for the liver? An expert weighs in

Lifestyle

Hate squats? Try these lower body exercises instead

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Here's why drinking coconut water is good for you

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Yoga poses to help relax your stressful mind

Lifestyle

Features

#HealthBytes: Exercises to get rid of arm fat at home

Lifestyle

Working From Home: Tips to maintain health and wellness

Lifestyle

Want to become a morning person? Follow these simple tips

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Received your first COVID-19 shot? Learn about its aftercare

Lifestyle

COVID-19 in children: Symptoms, treatment and everything you should know

Lifestyle

Related News

#HealthBytes: What is ballistic stretching and how to do it?

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: From eyesight to weight-loss, here are benefits of carrots

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: The benefits of having a bowl of oats everyday

Lifestyle

Know about flower therapy, a completely natural form of healing

Lifestyle

Exercise News

#HealthBytes: All that you should know about Animal Flow workout

Lifestyle

Thigh fat? These exercises will help tone and strengthen thighs

Lifestyle

Tabata workout: The trending workout that effectively burns fat

Lifestyle

Tips to keep in mind while exercising in summer heat

Lifestyle

#HealthBytes: Simple exercises for sculpted shoulders in women

Lifestyle